monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars get ‘Taylor-made’ victory over Gladiators
The Charleroi girls soccer team picked up a big win Monday and moved into third place in the Section 2-1A standings after knocking off South Allegheny, 3-2, in overtime at Myron Pottios Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bears enter win column by rolling past Riverview
Clairton, with its first 0-3 start in more than 40 years, finally entered the victory column Saturday in a big way. In the Eastern Conference opener, the Bears scored on each possession and rolled to a 54-0 victory over Riverview. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or...
Pitt Falls Out of Coaches Poll, to 24 in AP Poll After Week 3
The Pitt Panthers fell in the latest national rankings after beating Western Michigan this weekend.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cyclists enjoy ‘Party on the Trail’
Yough-n-Roll is here to stay. At least that was the spirit felt at the Mon Yough Trail Council’s “Party on the Trail” event Saturday. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
New app on display in Monongahela
Monongahela residents learned about a new software platform intended to aid community development Monday at the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation’s 15th annual town hall meeting. Carnegie Mellon students Mihir Bhaskar, Jamie Carter, Sara Maillacheruvu and Michaela Marincic gave a presentation on Asset-Mappr and received feedback from local residents about how it can suit community needs.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
scenicstates.com
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Only a Dream Job Could Tear the Owner Away from Her Spring Hill Dream Home
When Shirin Fozi and her husband, Thomas, moved to Pittsburgh from Chicago in 2013, they hoped to take advantage of the hilly terrain by finding a property with great views of Downtown. When they discovered 1208 Haslage St., they found the views were just as spectacular as in other parts...
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 16-18
It will be a festive weekend around the ‘Burgh, with celebrations of beer, music, the outdoors and diversity in the arts. Elton John brings his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” back to Pittsburgh for a show beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at PNC Park on the North Shore.
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Armstrong Trails lands $710,000 grant for design of Kiski River railroad bridge
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $710,000 to Armstrong Trails to design the renovation of the old railroad bridge over the Kiski River in the village of Schenley in Gilpin. Earlier this year, Armstrong County landed a $3.5 million state grant to buy the Kiski Junction Railroad...
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
monvalleyindependent.com
Covered Bridge Festival celebrates the history of Western Pennsylvania
Valley residents welcomed the fall season and celebrated regional history over the weekend with EQT Washington and Greene counties’ 51st annual Covered Bridge Festival. The yearly event extends across 10 sites, each representing a different covered bridge in the two counties. To read the rest of the story, please...
monvalleyindependent.com
N. Charleroi street crew will aid with code enforcement
North Charleroi’s two-man street crew will soon take over some responsibilities of code enforcement in the borough. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
wtae.com
Three charged after fight leaves business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Three men were charged after a fight left a business damaged on Pittsburgh’s South Side. Pittsburgh police said the fight happened a little after 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of East Carson Street. Police arrived on the scene and spoke with a bouncer from...
Pittsburgh Weather: Chances for severe weather Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have a chance for severe weather today. Today: Morning storms, mostly cloudy for the afternoon with just a low rain chance.Any Alert Days Ahead? Potential for Wednesday to be one. Already painted into a level one out of five marginal risk.Aware: Temps are expected to be all over the place over the next 7 days.The chance for severe weather is not very high but it does exist. If we see severe weather today it would be due to strong wind speeds. The timing of any severe storms would be from 9 a.m. to noon. Outside...
