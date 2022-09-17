Read full article on original website
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox
(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Clarinda sweeps Mount Ayr with steady serving, balanced offense
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night. The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. "We were in a little...
West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B
(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
Nebraska wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska wrestling team has announced their 2022-23 schedule. Nine of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships are on the Nebraska schedule this year. It starts on Friday, November 4th at home against North Dakota State. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Riverside nabs first win, looks ahead to tall task against undefeated AHSTW
(Oakland) -- Following its first win of the season, Riverside (1-3) is gearing up for another arduous task ahead of a bout with undefeated AHSTW (4-0). In week four, the Bulldogs got in the win column with a 47-16 victory over Sidney. “We went into the game [against Sidney] a...
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:FuneralName:Charlotte J. Dailey-NewPronunciation: Age:83From:Shenandoah, IowaPreviou…
Fresh off first win, battle-tested Weeping Water hoping for more improvement
(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football program nabbed their first win of the season on Friday. They go for number two in a Class D1 District matchup with Omaha Brownell Talbot. After three straight losses to start the year, the Indians got in the win column last week with...
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
College Volleyball (9/18): No. 2 Nebraska sweeps No. 12 Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)
Brad W. Davis, 66, rural Red Oak, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
Linda Heywood, 71 of Randolph, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mickey Joseph discusses Huskers defensive coordinator move, also the end of Ajay Allen’s season
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph on Tuesday explained why he made a change at defensive coordinator, moving Bill Busch into the job Erik Chinander had for more than four years. “Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up....
Leta Youmans, 91, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Leta passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Azria Care Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Sherril B. Lowman, 84, formerly Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg. Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
