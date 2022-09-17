ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

Brandon Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high seven innings and the San Diego Padres cruised to a 12-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

San Diego stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card playoff spot. The Brewers rallied to beat the Yankees 7-6 earlier Friday.

The Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Drury's two-run shot into the left field seats. He has a career-high 27 homers this season, including seven since being traded to San Diego from Cincinnati.

Drury pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fourth on a solo shot to left center, marking the 30-year-old's first multi-homer game since 2019.

It was a good all-around day for the Padres' offense, which had 17 hits. Ha-Seong Kim had three hits, including a double and solo homer. Austin Nola added a solo homer and a double, while Juan Soto had two hits, including a double.

Snell (7-9) gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. The lefty now has a 3.85 ERA this season.

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker had two homers and drove in the team's three runs. Walker now has 34 homers this season, extending a career high.

Once the Padres built their big lead, Arizona catcher Carson Kelly made his fourth pitching appearance of the season. He gave up one run over 1 1/3 innings.

BAD BUM

It was another tough outing for Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner (6-15), who gave up five runs over five innings.

The 33-year-old signed a $85 million, five-year deal before the 2020 season, but has a 14-29 record and a 5.01 ERA over three years since coming to the desert.

That's a far cry from his first 11 years with San Francisco, where he was a four-time All-Star and helped the team win three World Series titles.

Bumgarner had a decent start to the current season, giving the D-backs hope that they could salvage part of the deal. But he's regressed as the season's developed and he had a 9.23 ERA over five starts in August.

This month hasn't been much better with 11 earned runs in 16 innings.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their four-game series on Saturday. The D-backs start RHP Zac Gallen (12-2, 2.50 ERA) against Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (9-7, 3.28).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
