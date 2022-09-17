Crime Insider: Dump truck driver wanted in fatal wreck turns himself in

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The 46-year-old man police say was driving the dump truck that hit and killed a motorcyclist along Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County is behind bars, jail officials confirmed.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road just after 6:05 p.m. Wednesday for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey of the 2900 block of Warfield Ridge Terrace, died at the scene, officers said.

The driver of the dump truck, who was later identified as 46-year-old Elvin D. McCray, ran from the scene, according to police.

McCray, who was wanted on warrants for felony hit-and-run, driving while revoked and driving without a commercial driver's license in relation to the crash, turned himself into police Friday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officials with the Chesterfield County Jail confirmed McCray was being held at the facility.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

