ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Heartbroken mother wants drug dealers held responsible after son dies at San Bernardino music festival

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Marcellina Rodriguez is heartbroken after her 27-year-old son, Eli Rodriguez, died from a drug death at a San Bernardino music festival Saturday. Marcellina said her son, Eli, went with friends to the Nocturnal Wonderland festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park. According to Marcellina, he either bought drugs or was given drugs at the event. The autopsy report is pending.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
kcrw.com

David Ambroz on forgiving mom’s abuse, surviving homelessness and foster care

In “A Place Called Home,” author David Ambroz vividly recalls what it was like being raised by a parent with a mental illness, living on the streets, then entering foster care, a sytem that poses more challenges for LGBTQ youth like himself. Despite all that, he earned a law degree from UCLA, became president of the LA City Planning Commission, and is now an executive at Amazon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
fox5ny.com

Murdered Rappers: A life in hip-hop, a life in the crosshairs?

NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Good Kids#Fentanyl#Drugs#Parenting Tips#Adolescents#Fox#Bernstein High School
KTLA

Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large

A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
REDONDO BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parenting
CBS LA

Overdose investigation launched after Montebello man dies while attending Nocturnal Wonderland music festival

Authorities have launched an overdose investigation in San Bernardino after a Montebello man attending a music festival died over the weekend. Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, attended the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, when at some point he died.The circumstances leading up to the death are still unclear and friends and family are desperately searching for answers, calling upon local law enforcement to assist them in finding closure. The man's mother, Marcellina Rodriguez, is now hopeful that no other mother will have to feel the pain she feels after her son's death. "I don't...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Nurse critically wounded in stabbing at Mission Community Hospital

LOS ANGELES - A nurse is recovering after he was stabbed in the neck at a hospital in Panorama City and the search continues for the assailant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon from the Mission Community Hospital...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home

Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton

A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.No further information was released.
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy