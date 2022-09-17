Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Seventh Teen Ingested Pills Linked to Death of Bernstein HS Student, LAPD Says
A seventh teen was a ‘victim’ of ingesting pills believed to be linked to the death last week of a 15-year-old girl who was a student at Bernstein High School in Hollywood, the LAPD said Tuesday. The latest incident happened over the weekend, an LAPD official confirmed, but...
foxla.com
16-year-old girl attacked inside grocery store bathroom in South Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - A man with a lengthy criminal record who was out on parole was arrested after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl inside a bathroom at a grocery store in South Whittier, officials said. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 39-year-old Steven Daniel...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
fox5ny.com
Murdered Rappers: A life in hip-hop, a life in the crosshairs?
NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
smobserved.com
Police Break Up Another Fight at Santa Monica High School Monday Sept. 19. Student hospitalized as a result of injuries.
A fight on Monday September 19th apparently broke out among students at santa monica high school. Police were called, and a couple of fire engines were reportedly also present. After we posted this story, Public Information Officer Lt. Rudy Flores provided us with the following update. "On September 19, 2022...
Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large
A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at business owner
Some members of the Sherman Oaks community have had enough with the area's homeless problem. For one business owner, his last straw was being targeted by a man who threw feces at his direction.
Overdose investigation launched after Montebello man dies while attending Nocturnal Wonderland music festival
Authorities have launched an overdose investigation in San Bernardino after a Montebello man attending a music festival died over the weekend. Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez, 27, attended the Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, held at Glen Helen Regional Park from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, when at some point he died.The circumstances leading up to the death are still unclear and friends and family are desperately searching for answers, calling upon local law enforcement to assist them in finding closure. The man's mother, Marcellina Rodriguez, is now hopeful that no other mother will have to feel the pain she feels after her son's death. "I don't...
foxla.com
Nurse critically wounded in stabbing at Mission Community Hospital
LOS ANGELES - A nurse is recovering after he was stabbed in the neck at a hospital in Panorama City and the search continues for the assailant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon from the Mission Community Hospital...
foxla.com
8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out Following $1M Robbery At His L.A. Home
Los Angeles, CA – Tee Grizzley is speaking out following reports of his Los Angeles mansion being robbed of over $1 million worth of jewelry and cash. The Detroit native took to Instagram over the weekend and instead of complaining about his situation, he chose to spotlight a few things weighing heavy on his heart, including the tragic loss of his close friend PnB Rock.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
foxla.com
Police pursue carjacking suspect through LA
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a carcjacking suspect. The driver has run through red lights to evade officers.
foxla.com
Worker stabbed at LA County hospital
A hospital staff has been rushed to a different hospital after being stabbed during work. The attacker is still on the run.
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton
A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.No further information was released.
