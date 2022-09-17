Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer portal notebook: Florida State got a gem in WR Johnny Wilson
Florida State dipped heavily into the transfer portal in the offseason, bringing in 12 players. The headliners were thought to be edge rusher Jared Verse from Albany, wide receiver Mycah Pittman from Oregon and center/guard Kayden Lyles from Wisconsin. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson, a transfer from Arizona State, was a...
Here are the top 10 high school boys cross country times this season
The high school boys cross country season is rounding the corner and heading toward the home stretch. Now that the really hot weather is seemingly in the rearview mirror and more fall-like temperatures conducive to faster times are here, expect the top 10 to begin to change in the coming weeks. ...
Comments / 0