mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
mynews4.com
Placer, El Dorado counties lift several Mosquito Fire evacuations
PLACER/EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County and El Dorado Sheriff's Offices have lifted some evacuations Monday as a result of repopulation efforts. According to the Placer Sheriffs Office (PCSO), today's repopulation effort has allowed 2,128 residents to return to 983 homes. PLACER...
mynews4.com
How many people at Washoe County's Cares Campus homeless shelter move into housing?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials touted progress on the staffing and housing fronts at the new Cares Campus homeless shelter during an update before county commissioners Tuesday. County leaders said they are now doubling the amount of permanent housing placements compared to late...
mynews4.com
Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
mynews4.com
Sparks man convicted for distribution of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted by a jury on Friday for the distribution of fentanyl, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday. 36-year-old Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka "Chivo," was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl after a five-day trial.
mynews4.com
230 families affected by Mosquito Fire receive aid from nonprofit organization
PLACER COUNTY, Ca. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With the Mosquito Fire affecting many residents across Placer and El Dorado counties, a nonprofit organization holds a "Free Shop" event in Placerville Saturday. About 230 families affected by the Mosquito Fire received aid from nonprofit organization Global Empowerment Mission...
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
mynews4.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada preparing for September 23 food drive
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is preparing for a community food drive on Friday, Sept. 23, which is Hunger Action Day. The drive-through food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community members can drop their donations at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks, or at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5354 on Meadowood Mall Circle, between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday.
mynews4.com
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada Medical Center is set to open Reno's newest mental health facility next year, converting an assisted living facility to a 50-bed behavioral health hospital. The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of...
mynews4.com
Northwest Reno library closed Monday due to flooding
The Northwest Reno library was closed Monday due to flooding. Officials said the flooding was caused by a leaky HVAC system inside. Hold pickup is still available for visitors at the drive-up window.
mynews4.com
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
mynews4.com
One dead after plane crashes at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The rest on Sunday's events were immediately called off after the crash.
mynews4.com
Jackknifed big rig closes I-80 lane at Floriston Way
FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second lane of eastbound I-80 at Floriston Way was blocked due to a jacknife big rig Tuesday morning. The road reopened around 9 a.m. on Sept. 20. Another collision involving a tractor truck over the embankment on eastbound I-80 just...
mynews4.com
40th Great Italian Festival kicking off in downtown Reno this October
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Great Italian Festival is returning to downtown Reno for the 40th year this October. From Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 9, the free event will offer Italy's flavors, sounds, and style in the heart of the Biggest Little City, where guests can celebrate Italian culture, live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, family-friendly activities and more.
