SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is preparing for a community food drive on Friday, Sept. 23, which is Hunger Action Day. The drive-through food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community members can drop their donations at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks, or at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5354 on Meadowood Mall Circle, between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO