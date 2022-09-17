ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Placer, El Dorado counties lift several Mosquito Fire evacuations

PLACER/EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County and El Dorado Sheriff's Offices have lifted some evacuations Monday as a result of repopulation efforts. According to the Placer Sheriffs Office (PCSO), today's repopulation effort has allowed 2,128 residents to return to 983 homes. PLACER...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Sparks man convicted for distribution of fentanyl

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man was convicted by a jury on Friday for the distribution of fentanyl, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday. 36-year-old Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka "Chivo," was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl after a five-day trial.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada preparing for September 23 food drive

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is preparing for a community food drive on Friday, Sept. 23, which is Hunger Action Day. The drive-through food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community members can drop their donations at Scheels, located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks, or at Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5354 on Meadowood Mall Circle, between 9 a.m. and noon on Friday.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

One dead after plane crashes at Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The rest on Sunday's events were immediately called off after the crash.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Jackknifed big rig closes I-80 lane at Floriston Way

FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second lane of eastbound I-80 at Floriston Way was blocked due to a jacknife big rig Tuesday morning. The road reopened around 9 a.m. on Sept. 20. Another collision involving a tractor truck over the embankment on eastbound I-80 just...
FLORISTON, CA
mynews4.com

40th Great Italian Festival kicking off in downtown Reno this October

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Great Italian Festival is returning to downtown Reno for the 40th year this October. From Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 9, the free event will offer Italy's flavors, sounds, and style in the heart of the Biggest Little City, where guests can celebrate Italian culture, live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, family-friendly activities and more.
RENO, NV

