EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The UTEP Miners (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) will welcome the Boise State Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MW) to Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday. It will be the second time in as many weeks that the Miners will face off with a Mountain West team, coming off of a road loss to New Mexico last week.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO