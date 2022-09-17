Read full article on original website
Miners look to bounce back on shortened week of prep
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The UTEP Miners (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) will welcome the Boise State Broncos (2-1, 1-0 MW) to Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday. It will be the second time in as many weeks that the Miners will face off with a Mountain West team, coming off of a road loss to New Mexico last week.
High school football schedules and scores for Sept. 22-23
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week five of the high school football season starts Thursday, September 22. You can find the schedule for Thursday and Friday's matchups and scores here. Thursday, September 22:. Hanks vs Burges. Belen vs Mayfield. Friday, September 23:. Irvin vs Clint. Tornillo vs Crane. Fabens...
'Abe Romero Day' honors Organ High School football player
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces honored a 17-year-old boy who died this weekend after being in coma for weeks. Abe Romero, who played football for Organ High School, died three weeks after he was injured during a football game. On Monday, Las Cruces Mayor...
Schuster Avenue reconstruction will take seven phases to complete, starts in October
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The first phase of much needed construction to Schuster Avenue will begin on October 12th. The entire project will be a reconstruction of Schuster Avenue from Prospect St to Campbell St, excluding the intersections of Oregon, Mesa, and Stanton. Phase one of the reconstruction...
Rock wall in east El Paso collapses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A portion of a large rock wall collapsed Monday in east El Paso. The wall, located along Vista Del Sol and Vista Lomas, sits next to a home. At this time it's unknown what caused the wall to break. We are working on getting...
Tony the Tiger, CFP Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation reward teachers in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has teamed up with the College Football Playoff Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation to help reward teachers across the Borderland on Tuesday. Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas presented a football gameday kit to each district Teacher of...
Alien invasion makes this year's corn maze design in La Union
ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14/CBS4) — La Union Corn Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall. This year's design of the maze is an alien and a flying saucer. The La Union Corn Maze opens to the public on Saturday. The farm has a...
Possible Starlink satellite seen in El Paso skies Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new video of a string of lights in the sky was in El Paso on Monday night. It was seen in different parts of El Paso, including the east side, west side and in New Mexico. There has been no word from authorities...
Parts of Las Cruces without electricity due to downed power lines
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A downed power line in Las Cruces disrupted power for some Las Crucens Monday. The area affected is in the 5300 block of Cortez Drive in Las Cruces. El Paso Electric stated its working to restore power to 3,625 customers. The utility is expecting...
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is EP Water preparing for Rio Grande running dry?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a special report last week, I explained how water experts in the Borderland are preparing for a future with a lot less water from the Rio Grande. In this Tough Questions: "How is El Paso Water preparing for the possibility the river will...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday night. The incident happened at 8631 North Loop Drive. Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. Sign up to...
Sun Metro working to address timeliness with LIFT service
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Riders who rely on Sun Metros LIFT services have raised concerns about its timeliness. LIFT is Sun Metros' service for people with disabilities, many rely on the service to get to work and doctors appointments. One rider told CBS4 that his employer is understanding...
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
Man accused of stabbing brother to death
A man found with stab wounds who later died at a hospital was killed by his brother, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Edward Angarita, 30, was found stabbed in the canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley in Socorro on Saturday. Angarita was taken to the...
Prehistoric rock art work exhibition to be displayed at El Paso Museum of Archaeology
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Archaeology will have a new exhibition called Rock Art, The Beginning of Artistic Expression. The new exhibition will be displayed on Saturday on September 24. The exhibit features artwork by artist Brian Bystedt, who for more than seven years...
Woman found dead in Dona Ana County home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A woman was found dead at home in Dona Ana County on Sunday. This happened in the 6000 block of Vista de Oro. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's office received a call from a man around 7:42 p.m. Sunday requesting for emergency help of an injured femal.
Zoning changes could be made for dispensaries in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces City Council are expected to discuss the distance dispensaries can be from one another. Under Las Cruces' ordinance, dispensaries must be at least 300 feet away from each other. Discussion and action could get rid of the 300-foot buffer between cannabis retailers/microbusinesses...
Vehicle fire on Americas North at North Loop closes lanes
Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on Americas North at North Loop Tuesday morning. The left 3 lanes were closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. El Paso fire dispatchers said no injuries were reported. According to TxDOT the fire happened before 5 a.m. El Paso fire crews...
