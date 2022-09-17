Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
City of Waco looks to honor pioneer Lester Gibson
Waco City Council will honor a pioneer in the community, renaming Washington Avenue after the late McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
fox44news.com
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
Police safely locate missing Temple teen
A 14-year-old from Temple is declared missing, police said. Police did not specify the time of day the teen was last seen.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas looking for burglars who struck Exxon gas station, stole ATM money
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police say three burglars broke into an Exxon gas station and stole money from an ATM inside. The burglary happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. A Groesbeck Police Department officer responded to the Exxon convenience store located in the 200 block of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
fox44news.com
Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip
Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men. Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper were taken into custody Friday after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was headed to the Everman High School game. An AR pistol and a 60-round magazine were found in the vehicle, Everman Emergency Services said on Facebook.
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help
After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
KWTX
‘I want you’: Trial of Waco man accused of killing mother of his children takes emotional turn during courtroom outburst
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Quest Aljabaughn Jones’ murder trial got off to an unusually emotional start Tuesday after the victim’s stepfather angrily interrupted a defense attorney’s opening statements with an explicit-laden outburst before the judge ordered him from the courtroom. Jones, 31, is on trial in Waco’s...
Comments / 1