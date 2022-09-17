Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff turns 'fairly poor' first quarter into a player of the week-caliber performance
HELENA — Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon began as one of Zach Spiroff’s worst, but by the time the final whistle sounded, it was, statistically, one of his best. Carroll’s junior defensive back picked off two second-half passes and returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for two points in the fourth quarter of a 25-23 Saints victory in La Grande.
406mtsports.com
Comeback nets Butte Cobras weekend sweep over Sheridan
SHERIDAN, Wyoming - The Butte Cobras continued their season-opening road swing in Wyoming this past weekend as they took on the Sheridan Hawks. On Friday, four second-period goals helped the Cobra overcome a one-goal deficit, and Caelin Chinery’s empty-net goal helped Butte secure the 5-2 win. Danny Shelden put...
406mtsports.com
Grand Junction Rockies win Pioneer League title with victory over Missoula PaddleHeads
MISSOULA — Tough defensive luck doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Monday night in their bid to extend the Pioneer League championship series. Grand Junction broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth on a close play at the plate following a near-miss on a fly ball tracked by right fielder Lamar Sparks. Then a bases-loaded error by third baseman Cam Thompson in the eighth opened the door for three insurance runs for the Rockies.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads drop first game of Pioneer League championship series
MISSOULA — Despite a gallant comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short in Game One of the Pioneer League championship series late Saturday night. Zootown's pro baseball team scored five runs in the ninth inning but fell short in a 12-10 loss to the Grand Junction Rockies at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Game Two in the best-of-3 series will be played Monday at 7 p.m. in Missoula.
406mtsports.com
Week 3: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies close nonconference slate running past Indiana State
The No. 3 Grizzlies (3-0) finished the nonconference portion of their schedule on the road for the first time against Indiana State(1-2) in Terre Haute, Indiana. Third-ranked Montana Grizzlies smoke Indiana State Sycamores to improve to 3-0 FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Sep 17, 2022. Montana scores 35 unanswered points...
406mtsports.com
Montana men's tennis team opens season at Boise State Tourney
The Montana men's tennis team opened its fall tournament season in Idaho over the weekend with a mixed bag of results against some of the region's top competition at the General Patton Invitational hosted by Boise State. With four of the six traveling Grizzlies playing in the first collegiate matches...
406mtsports.com
Montana women's soccer team stops North Dakota State
The Montana soccer team shut out North Dakota State by a score of 3-0 on Sunday at South Campus Stadium in Missoula. The Grizzlies (3-2-5) got first-half goals from Delaney Lou Schorr and Riley O’Brien, another in the second half from Molly Massman to pick up their first victory over the Bison (4-3-3) since 2006.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Montanans Are Rising Up
A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
NBCMontana
Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
Sunday Streets event returns to Missoula
The Lewis and Clark neighborhood was full of people walking and biking as a part of the Sunday Streets Missoula event.
montanarightnow.com
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
NBCMontana
Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates
MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
montanakaimin.com
Politician and YouTube personality team up in Missoula ahead of the midterm election
Standing in front of roughly 300 people on Sept. 14 in the University Center Ballroom, internet star Hank Green hosted an event for the first congressional candidate he has ever endorsed: Monica Tranel. She’s running for Montana’s new western district, an added congressional seat in Montana after the 2020 census....
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
NBCMontana
Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality
MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
