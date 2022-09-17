Read full article on original website
Volume One
Is One of These Local Products the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin?
Is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin produced right here in the Chippewa Valley? That’s the question that an online contest will answer in the coming weeks. The annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition – sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group – includes four local product among the nearly 125 Wisco-made nominees.
Volume One
Josef’s Cheesecake Finds New Home in Chippewa Falls
Josef’s Cheesecake originally opened at the end of 2019 in downtown Chippewa Falls and since then has only continued to thrive. Less than three years later, Josef’s has moved into a new building it plans to call home for a long time, officially opening its doors on Friday, Sept. 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 343 E. Park Ave., across the river from its old location.
Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum up for auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — Founded by former collector car enthusiast Elmer Duellman, items from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum are up for auction. The museum consists of five buildings stacked to the brim with everything from cars, motorcycles, and vintage toys. For Elmer’s family, it’s a bittersweet day. However, they are proud to be finishing their father’s work....
wizmnews.com
Four classic cars sell for over $100k at Elmer’s Museum auction in Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Four classic cars sell for over $100k, as part of the 2,000 items sold from the Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum auction over the weekend. For four days, auctioneers rattled off bids nonstop from the crowd and online for everything from oil cans and vintage signs to muscle cars and motorcycles.
'Hobbit home' up for sale in Wisconsin woods
There is a home nestled in a hill in western Wisconsin that looks like a dwelling straight out of a fantasy novel.
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
WDIO-TV
Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend
The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
WEAU-TV 13
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public visitation and funeral services are set for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13 in Eau Claire. Funeral services for family, close friends and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, according to his obituary.
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WEAU-TV 13
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
