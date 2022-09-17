ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

Bristol business leaders encouraged by night race attendance

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of people were in the stands Saturday night to watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and business leaders said that’s a welcome change after years of poor attendance. While BMS could not confirm an official attendance count for the night race, it was obvious the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

NASCAR and BMS are alive and well

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol businesses see revenue boost thanks to race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — After a busy week in Bristol due to racing, local businesses say they are thankful for race fans. Pit Row Wine & Liquor is one business located on Highway 394 in Bluff City, near the track. Employees there told News 5, they had started seeing...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Bristol residents react to trash being taken to Blountville

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting trash, as work continues on the cover process and installation of thermocouples at the site. The city is also looking to find more long-term solutions. "In the meantime, obviously, our trash is now going to Advanced Disposal...
BRISTOL, VA
elizabethton.com

We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival

Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Tusculum band members to appear in show on Food Network

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four members of the Tusculum University band program got into the holiday spirit a little early for the chance to play Christmas songs in an episode of the Food Network show, Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown. Because of a connection between Tusculum’s director of bands,...
TUSCULUM, TN
WJHL

Motorcyclist travels off road, into South Holston Lake in fatal crash: THP

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Abingdon motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, crashed into trees and fell into South Holston Lake, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The driver, identified as Zachary Jonas, 34, had been traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 421 near Patty Branch Road […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Meet Thor: Norton's newest K9 officer

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — School is now in session for the newest employee of the city of Norton Police Department. K9 Thor is a 6-month-old puppy Belgian Malinois, and has a very important role for the department. His handler, officer Joshua Parsons said they have become an inseparable pair.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Jonesborough Barrel House closed permanently after fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell. According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA

