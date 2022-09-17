A man accused of having a weapon was taken into custody on Sunday after a brief struggle, Porterville Police reported. Ramon Leon Ayon, 21 of Porterville, was arrested. At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday Porterville Police Officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Newcomb Street when they observed a motorist commit a traffic violation. The driver, Ayon, was contacted and found to have a suspended driver’s license.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO