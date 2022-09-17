ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Sacramento firefighters sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Puerto Ricans suffer from catastrophic rainfall and flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department were sent to help those on the island as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urban search and rescue teams. The governor approved the deployment of 15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento nonprofits step in to help 8 migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations

(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort

With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
CALIFORNIA STATE

