Related
Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?
Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year's California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state's history.
KCRA.com
Analysis shows California EDD fraud really at $32.6 billion and counting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the fall of 2021, during an oversight hearing of California's Employment Development Department, or EDD, the department was asked by Assm. Cottie Petrie-Norris whether the department had a new estimated amount of money the state had paid out in fraud. "Of the $170 billion That...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Wet weather stalls fire growth, as more return home in Placer, El Dorado counties
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County began returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Monday for the Mosquito Fire. The Foothills area saw some rain in the area Monday into Tuesday, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire. With...
KCRA.com
Interactive: Hate incident reports have increased fivefold since 2017 in Sacramento. Here’s a closer look
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Reports of bias-related incidents, some of which were determined to be hate crimes, have increased substantially in the last five years, more than doubling from 2020 to 2021 — and increasing more than fivefold from 2017 to 2021,according to an analysis of Sacramento Police Department data by KCRA 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
Sacramento firefighters sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Puerto Ricans suffer from catastrophic rainfall and flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona, firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department were sent to help those on the island as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urban search and rescue teams. The governor approved the deployment of 15...
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
Fox40
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Sacramento nonprofits step in to help 8 migrants who arrived unexpectedly from Texas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Sacramento nonprofit organizations are helping eight migrants who unexpectedly arrived in Sacramento last week. The Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio, TX is now interested in talking with the men to find out who sent them to California and why, and if it's connected to the nearly 50 migrants' trip to Martha's Vineyard from Florida.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
Safeway to pay $8M in settlement over underground fuel storage tank violations
(BCN) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five county district attorneys on Friday announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway regarding alleged violations of environmental laws at its 71 gas stations across the state. The settlement, which along with the attorney general included the district attorneys of Contra Costa, Solano, San Joaquin, Sacramento and […]
KCRA.com
Project Rebound at Sacramento State gives formerly incarcerated second chance at life
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 122,000 people are incarcerated in California state prisons, according to thePublic Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan research organization. Of those 122,000 people, the breakdown of people incarcerated is also disproportionate. Data from The Sentencing Project, a research and advocacy center, shows Black people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California fuel price relief to begin in October alongside Middle Class Tax Refund
There is relief at the pump on the way for some drivers in the state.
sjvsun.com
Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
Gavin Newsom must sign this wage theft bill into law
"The only solution is to put the force of state law behind UC's 'equal pay' policy."
krcrtv.com
Governor Newsom signs CARE Court Into Law; Glenn County among the first cohort
With more than 100,000 people living on California Streets, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday enacting CARE Court to provide individuals with severe mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. “With overwhelming support from the Legislature and stakeholders across California, CARE Court...
