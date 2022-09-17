Lions roar on homecoming night: McKinney explodes for 35 2nd-quarter points in rout of Little Elm

Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense
The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Football: Skeeters top Bowie, Horn suffers first loss on eve of district play
Mesquite evened its record at 2-2 with a 26-15 victory over Arlington Bowie on Friday at Cravens Field. The Skeeters struck late in the first quarter when Armand Cleaver found the end zone on a 21-yard run to grab a 7-0 lead.
starlocalmedia.com
3-5A Division II Football: Emerson, Independence improve to 4-0
Emerson made history a week in becoming the first Frisco ISD football program to get off to a 3-0 start. On Thursday, the Mavericks extended that record, as they claimed a 34-17 victory over Mount Pleasant to improve to 4-0.
starlocalmedia.com
Jack of all trades: Frisco’s Miyazono does a little of everything for Raccoons
It would be tough to sum up Frisco senior Brandon Miyazono’s play on the football field with just one word. Miyazono is a key player for the Raccoons on offense, defense and at times, special teams.
starlocalmedia.com
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Frisco, Texas To Hold Inaugural Pride Celebration [Update]
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the celebration was taking place Sunday, October 8. Below is the corrected story. We regret the error. Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration. Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon...
FIRST LOOK: H-E-B readies for Frisco opening
Officials held the ribbon-cutting ceremony for H-E-B in Frisco on Sept. 20 ahead of the Sept. 21 opening. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) H-E-B in Frisco is ready to open at 6 a.m. Sept. 21. Ahead of the opening, H-E-B officials invited Frisco leadership and media to a ribbon-cutting ceremony held...
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park
DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez stopped by for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday. Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows. Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia...
First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco
On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
This Arlington steakhouse serves up great food with an even better view
Who doesn't love a good view? And with this Arlington steakhouse, you can enjoy high-class food with a killer view of the iconic Six Flags Over Texas.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton
Choose your favorite sweet treat from a menu that rotates each week.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners
More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
Photo gallery: Autumn Fest at Little Elm Park
Autumn Fest returned to Little Elm Park for its four-day carnival this September, allowing opportunities for the community to immerse themselves in rides, games and live music. This family-friendly event is still going on for one more day this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 7 p.m.
New Sony holiday movie to tell the story of North Texas mother & son, ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress set to star in lead role
A new Sony holiday movie will feature the real-life story of a North Texas mother and son who never lost their faith despite becoming homeless.
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
