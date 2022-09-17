High school football roundup: Fremont Ross holds off St. Francis for TRAC win

Fremont Ross quarterback Kaden Holmes rushed for 77 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, to lift the visiting Little Giants to a 25-22 come-from-behind Three Rivers Athletic Conference victory over St. Francis de Sales in the Glass Bowl on Friday night.

Holmes also was 19-for-33 passing for 195 yards for Fremont Ross (5-0, 2-0 TRAC).

Traven Horton had two rushing touchdowns for St. Francis (1-4, 0-2), gaining 58 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Cameron Swiger was 14-for-21 for 158 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 28, ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 7

Despite just 63 yards passing from Ty’Wuan Clark, Central Catholic picked up the victory over St. John’s.

Chris Edmonds scored three times, rushing for 134 yards on 19 carries for the Irish (4-1, 2-0 TRAC).

Clark rushed for 96 yards. Dur’yea Hall had 32 yards receiving with a score.

Blake Lichtenberg was 6-of-12 for 106 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 64 yards for the Titans (1-4, 0-2 TRAC).

Tommy Gallagher had three catches for 94 yards and a score.

CLAY 42, LIMA SENIOR 14

LIMA, Ohio — Mason Heintschel torched Lima Senior’s defense for 241 passing yards and four touchdowns in Clay’s win over the Spartans.

Heintschel scored another touchdown on the ground for the Eagles (4-1, 1-1 TRAC). Christian Mays had seven catches for 72 yards and a score.

Kale Wilkins rushed for 100 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Zavion Gardner had three catches for 80 yards and score for the Spartans (3-2, 0-2 TRAC). He scored a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown as well.

OAK HARBOR 56, BOWSHER 0

Hayden Buhro ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as the visiting Rockets shut out the Blue Racers.

Defensively, Oak Harbor (4-1) scored on two interception returns and a safety.

Bowsher fell to 0-5.

CLYDE 34, SCOTT 16

CLYDE, Ohio — Scott scored the first 16 points and forced six total turnovers, but Clyde (4-1) put up the final 34 points to earn a nonleague win.

Tylin Davis had two interceptions, including a 10-yard pick-six for the game’s first points, and a fumble recovery.

Amon Hayes had an interception and a fumble recovery for Scott (3-2).

Carnel Smith II completed 10 of 16 passes for 195 yards and a 2-yard touchdown to Daryl Barnett (6 catches, 113 yards).

GIBSONBURG 44, NORTHWOOD 27

Gibsonburg’s Connor Smith posted his second-straight 300-yard rushing game, racking up 323 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries against the Rangers.

Smith, who went for 355 yards and six TDs last week against Calvert, scored on runs of 20, 8, 55, and 25 on Friday — the last two in the fourth quarter to put the game away for the Golden Bears (3-1).

Mason Smith ran for 76 yards and two TDs (51, 2) for the Rangers (2-3).

BOWLING GREEN 27, SPRINGFIELD 20

Bowling Green’s Peyton Harris ran for four unanswered touchdowns and totaled 179 rushing yards on 25 carries as the Bobcats got past the Blue Devils in a Northern Lakes League game.

Harris scored on runs of 9, 11, 6, and 4 yards, the last giving Bowling Green (2-3, 0-2) a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Taylen Miller tallied 91 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns (3, 6) for Springfield (0-5, 0-2).

PERRYSBURG 42, NAPOLEON 7

NAPOLEON — Perrysburg scored 42 unanswered points as the Yellow Jackets defeated Napoleon on the road.

Perrysburg quarterback TJ Takats completed touchdown passes of 15 yards to Jack Borer and 28 yards to Gavin Fenneken in the Yellow Jackets’ 28-point second quarter.

Takats also rushed for a 23-yard score and 1-yard TD in the second.

Takats completed 14 of 19 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Perrysburg improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in the NLL.

Napoleon (1-3, 1-1) scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 29-yard TD pass from Blake Wolf to Trey Rubinstein.

OTTAWA HILLS 51, HILLTOP 0

Cole Anderson threw three touchdowns passes — two to Jackson Snyder — Sam McCaffery had two touchdowns, and Emilio Duran kicked a 50-yard field goal as the Green Bears (4-1) rolled over the Cadets (1-4) in a nonconference game.

Anderson was 4 for 5 for 66 yards, while Rocco Pillarelli had nine carries for 85 yards and a score. McCaffery had a touchdown catch of 38 yards and a 24-yard touchdown run.

Ottawa Hills’ Nick Anderson returned an interception 31 yards for a score.

Duran hit 6 of 6 extra-point attempts to go along with the long field goal.

TIFFIN CALVERT 44, FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 14

TIFFIN — After giving up 14 points in the first quarter, Tiffin Calvert scored 28 unanswered points the rest of the way and picked up the win over Fremont St. Joseph.

Harry Shultz had a lot to do with the win, finishing 16-of-24 for 354 and three touchdowns for the 3-2 Senecas.

He had 42 yards rushing and two scores, too. Billy Clouse had five catches for 172 yards and a score.

Nick Anderson had 181 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns for the Crimson Streaks.

Jackson Wright had a dozen receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 56, STRYKER 22

STRYKER, Ohio — Quarterback Charlie Duck accounted for six touchdowns as the Eagles rolled over the Panthers in a nonconference 8-man game.

Duck was 7-for-12 for 191 yards and four touchdowns, and also had 47 rushing yards and two scores on three carries.

Lukas Donawa had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Toledo Christian (3-1), while Tyler Ryan had three catches for 96 yards and a score.

Levin Barnum had all three touchdowns for Stryker (3-1).

WHITEFORD 48, ADRIAN MADISON 0

ADRIAN — Jake Iott ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Bobcats shut out Madison.

Whiteford (4-0) also had touchdown runs from Shea Ruddy and Luis Trejo, a scoring pass from Ruddy to Kolby Masserant, and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a score from Ryin Ruddy.

Madison fell to 1-3.