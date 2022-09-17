ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWOAL football roundup: Delta improves to 4-1 after win over Bryan

By The Blade
The Blade
DELTA, Ohio — Jerremiah Wolford ran for touchdowns of 37 and 33 yards as host Delta topped Bryan 28-12 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League matchup Friday.

Bryar Knapp ran for a 36-yard touchdown for Delta (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL), and Justin Ruple caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from James Ruple.

Jase Kepler completed 21 of 33 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown for Bryan (2-3, 0-2), while Brody Devlin returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

PATRICK HENRY 26, EVERGREEN 0

HAMLER, Ohio — Patrick Henry’s Nash Meyer rushed for two touchdowns and completed a TD pass in the Patriots’ 26-0 victory over Evergreen.

Meyer rushed for 1-yard and 2-yard scores. He also completed a 23-yard TD pass to Gavin Jackson in the 20-point second quarter for Patrick Henry (4-1, 2-0). Cody McCance rushed for a 6-yard score in the third quarter.

Evergreen fell to 2-3, 0-2.

WAUSEON 35, SWANTON 6

Wauseon’s Trey Parsons threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians rolled over the Bulldogs.

Parson completed 15 of 18 attempts, throwing his first two scores to Sam Smith (26, 8), who totaled 83 yards on six catches for the Indians (3-2, 1-1).

Logan Carroll had a 28-yard touchdown catch and Tyson Rodriguez hauled in a 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Rodridguez finished with 99 yards on four catches.

Camron Kurtz ran for 55 yards and a 12-yard touchdown on 12 carries for Swanton (1-4, 0-2).

