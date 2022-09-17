Daily Log: 9/17

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Chantelle Stewart, Toledo, girl, Sept. 14.

Kaitlynn and Kaleb Lemon, Graytown, Ohio, boy, Sept. 14.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Shannon and Collin Shank, Northwood, boy, Sept. 15.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 15, 2022

Christopher Lavigne, 40, field safety specialist, and Nicole Soldner, 37, senior content marketing specialist, both of Toledo.

Daniel Schoen, 30, sales representative, Paige LaCasse, 29, controller, both of Toledo.

Jonathan Militzer, 37, exterminator, and Jessica Olguin, 39, assessment center case officer, both of Toledo.

Jason Terry, 39, machine operator, and Ciara Reuter, 36, mom, both of Toledo.

Kristopher Gilbert, 41, manager, and Kayla Biggs, 23, cook, both of Toledo.

James Krispin, 52, mechanic, and Jennifer Hubay, 53, administrative coordinator, both of Toledo.

Aaron Hubbard, 22, tire technician, and Rikky Campbell, 22, server, both of Toledo.

Chad Monaghan, 22, service technician, and Morgan Whitehead, 30, surgical technologist, both of Maumee.

Michael Wettrich, 28, of Holland, and Kaylenn Kalb, 25, employment coordinator, of Maumee.

Derek Kochanski, 30, quality technician, of Oregon, and Kaylea Yohn, 27, of Toledo.

Sean McCormick, 26, manufacturing technician, and Allyson Croy, 25, human resource coordinator, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

A. Gama-Jaimes, assaulted in the 1800 block of West Sylvania.

Robberies

Tamara Pasco, items stolen at gunpoint from the 3500 block of Lagrange.

Andrew Barnette, tools from the 500 block of Main.

Burglaries

Sara Walters, PlayStation4, lock box, and other items from residence in the 500 block of Hampton.

Carla Moses, money from residence in the 2100 block of Parkwood.

J. Kirkwood, assaulted in the 500 block of Carlton.

Ambrosia Miller, home broken into in the 3000 block of Wichita.

Thefts

M. Noureldeen, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 6100 block of Everwood.

Mildred West, medication and cell phone from vehicle in the 5200 block of Douglas.

David Scherta, radio, sound system, and subwoofer from vehicle in the 6000 block of 325th.

Jesse Blalark, jewelry, bank cards, and other items from vehicle in the 4100 block of Walker.

Jonathon Woida, loaded magazines, license plate, and other items from vehicle in the 4000 block of Walker.

T. Overton, handgun from apartment in the 1200 block of Slater.

Richard Howard, money from accounts in the 3500 block of Executive.

Linda McQuin, purse, credit cards, and money from the unit block of Hidden Valley.

Meritta Jones, gun from the 200 block of Plymouth.

Lily Brownlee, money from accounts in the 3300 block of McGregor.