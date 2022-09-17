ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 9/17

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Chantelle Stewart, Toledo, girl, Sept. 14.

Kaitlynn and Kaleb Lemon, Graytown, Ohio, boy, Sept. 14.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Shannon and Collin Shank, Northwood, boy, Sept. 15.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Sept. 15, 2022

Christopher Lavigne, 40, field safety specialist, and Nicole Soldner, 37, senior content marketing specialist, both of Toledo.

Daniel Schoen, 30, sales representative, Paige LaCasse, 29, controller, both of Toledo.

Jonathan Militzer, 37, exterminator, and Jessica Olguin, 39, assessment center case officer, both of Toledo.

Jason Terry, 39, machine operator, and Ciara Reuter, 36, mom, both of Toledo.

Kristopher Gilbert, 41, manager, and Kayla Biggs, 23, cook, both of Toledo.

James Krispin, 52, mechanic, and Jennifer Hubay, 53, administrative coordinator, both of Toledo.

Aaron Hubbard, 22, tire technician, and Rikky Campbell, 22, server, both of Toledo.

Chad Monaghan, 22, service technician, and Morgan Whitehead, 30, surgical technologist, both of Maumee.

Michael Wettrich, 28, of Holland, and Kaylenn Kalb, 25, employment coordinator, of Maumee.

Derek Kochanski, 30, quality technician, of Oregon, and Kaylea Yohn, 27, of Toledo.

Sean McCormick, 26, manufacturing technician, and Allyson Croy, 25, human resource coordinator, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assault

A. Gama-Jaimes, assaulted in the 1800 block of West Sylvania.

Robberies

Tamara Pasco, items stolen at gunpoint from the 3500 block of Lagrange.

Andrew Barnette, tools from the 500 block of Main.

Burglaries

Sara Walters, PlayStation4, lock box, and other items from residence in the 500 block of Hampton.

Carla Moses, money from residence in the 2100 block of Parkwood.

J. Kirkwood, assaulted in the 500 block of Carlton.

Ambrosia Miller, home broken into in the 3000 block of Wichita.

Thefts

M. Noureldeen, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 6100 block of Everwood.

Mildred West, medication and cell phone from vehicle in the 5200 block of Douglas.

David Scherta, radio, sound system, and subwoofer from vehicle in the 6000 block of 325th.

Jesse Blalark, jewelry, bank cards, and other items from vehicle in the 4100 block of Walker.

Jonathon Woida, loaded magazines, license plate, and other items from vehicle in the 4000 block of Walker.

T. Overton, handgun from apartment in the 1200 block of Slater.

Richard Howard, money from accounts in the 3500 block of Executive.

Linda McQuin, purse, credit cards, and money from the unit block of Hidden Valley.

Meritta Jones, gun from the 200 block of Plymouth.

Lily Brownlee, money from accounts in the 3300 block of McGregor.

WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

OSHP releases footage of Operation BLASER arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released footage of an Operation Blaser arrest that happened last week. According to officials, La Relle Antoine Mack, 38, of Toledo was arrested after he was seen driving at dangerous speeds and doing wheelies on his motorcycle. OSHP followed Mack in a helicopter until police arrested him at a house on Grantley Road.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Cash reward available for identification of thief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, September 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Coy Road closure in Oregon to to reopen Sept. 30, Oct. 28

OREGON, Ohio — The closures of Coy Road in Oregon, Ohio, south and north of Navarre Avenue are expected to reopen on Sept. 30 and Oct. 28, respectively. The reopening north of Navarre Avenue includes the replacement of the existing bridge over Amolsch Ditch, the city of Oregon said in a press release.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

County stakeholders host Public Safety Job Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and OhioMeansJobs hosts a Public Safety Job Fair on September 30. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The public safety jurisdictions...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
SANDUSKY, OH
michiganradio.org

Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Michael W. Giles

It was an almost perfect card of health his entire life, then one day he mysteriously wakes up in the hospital! His first waking words were “Wow… well, I wasn’t going to drink today but now I think I have to!” Hahaha!. Days pass and he...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

