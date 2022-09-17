Read full article on original website
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
Upper Merion puts full game together in win over Pottsgrove
UPPER MERION >> Two weeks ago, Upper Merion picked up a narrow one-goal win over Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division rival Pottsgrove. In the rematch Monday afternoon, the Vikings won in much more convincing fashion. Ella Menke and Becca Shuler each scored three goals in a 7-0 win at Upper Merion Area High School.
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
Gwynedd Mercy beats Merion Mercy, remains unbeaten
GWYNEDD VALLEY >> Gwynedd Mercy Academy dominated the first half against Merion Mercy Academy Tuesday afternoon. The Monarchs put 18 shots on goal and earned 11 penalty corners in the first 30 minutes compared the the Golden Bears’ two shots and one penalty corner. Despite the large gap in...
Downingtown West notches come-from-behind victory
The Downingtown West girls tennis team swept the four doubles matches to rally for a 4-3 Ches-Mont League victory over West Chester Rustin on Monday. The fightback for the Whippets started at first doubles as Laure Ayres and Becky Dixon defeated Ava Paneta and Sehaj Kaur in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Sanni Varanasi and Ashritha Dunaboyina won, 6-2, 7-5 at second doubles. Gianna Brown and Katie Legore captured their match at third doubles, 6-1, 6-3, while Ella Mae Markowski and Peyton Clark were victorious in three sets at fourth doubles.
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 20th): Upper Moreland solves Upper Dublin in overtime
Upper Moreland 3, Upper Dublin 2, OT: The Cardinals scored the first two goals of the game, but the Bears rallied with goals from Willow Taylor, Kylie Wiest and Maggie Brophy to pull out the win on Tuesday in SOL play. Wiest also finished with two assists. Alaina Sanders and Erin Seabrook scored for Upper Dublin. Upper Moreland trailed 2-0 through the first 57 minutes but their transition offense then started to click with Taylor and Wiest hooking up for the first two goals. Then in overtime Wiest slotted a ball over to Maggie Brophy for the gamewinner.
Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple
Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
Main Line roundup (Sept. 19): Lower Merion girls soccer squad off to stellar start
The Lower Merion High School girls soccer team mproved to 8-1 (as of Monday) with three wins in the week ending Sept. 18. The Aces defeated Harriton, Garnet Valley and WC Henderson. LM’s offense was led by Elly Slenksy, Dylan Steinberg, and Grace Downey. The defense of Sadie Cohen, Alex...
Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back
The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Chester Upland School District on a ‘Good Trajectory’
Chester Upland Superintendent Craig Parkinson (left) and Receiver Nafis Nichols welcome back students at an Aug. 29 bell-ringing ceremony. Chester Upland School District is making a comeback, starting this school year with only two teacher openings and with all of its teachers certified, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “That sends...
Man, 24, Electrocuted After Fall Onto PATCO Station Tracks: 'Everyone Was Just Staring'
A 24-year-old man died when he fell onto train tracks at the PATCO station Philadelphia's Center City and was electrocuted overnight, officials said. The man fell onto the tracks at the 8th & Market Street station around 12:40 a.m., and came in contact with the electrified third rail, according to a Delaware River Port Authority spokesperson.
Driver loses control, crashes car into house in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A driver in a mini-van loses control, crashing into a house in West Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Moss Street in Mill Creek.A woman was left with minor injuries.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
Another round of overnight NB I-95 Wilmington ramp closures coming this week
DelDOT is planning to close one of the Wilmington exits on I-95 NB for overnight construction in the middle of this week. The I-95 NB ramp to Maryland Avenue/MLK Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights into the following mornings. Bridge...
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
