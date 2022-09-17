ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Monday at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79) are set to take on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44) in game two of a doubleheader later tonight. Drey Jameson (1-0) is the projected starter for the visiting Diamondbacks, while Tyler Anderson (15-3) will start for the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 10:10 ET. It’s time to continue our […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
extrainningsoftball.com

ASA Hall of Famer Jeanne Contel Passes Away

Jeanne Contel, a former longtime ASA softball players in the 1950s and 1960s, passed away this week at age 94. Contel spent fourteen years playing for the Fresno Rockets and took part in eleven ASA national championships during her career. She earned First Team All-American honors five times, including in 1963, the year prior to her retirement as a player. She was part of three ASA Nationals-winning teams, in 1953, ’54, and ’57.
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started. Apparently, there was no reason given as to why the event was […] The post Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s unfinished business’: Dennis Schroder reveals conversations with LeBron James ahead of revenge season with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed veteran Dennis Schroder to add extra guard depth to the team. LeBron James was not shy about sharing his honest thoughts on Schroder’s return to LA. LeBron took to Instagram to shout out Schroder when the news originally broke. “Yessir!! So da*n happy to have you back!! You’re like […] The post ‘It’s unfinished business’: Dennis Schroder reveals conversations with LeBron James ahead of revenge season with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James

LeBron James has officially done it. After years and years of jokes about his receding hairline, the Los Angeles Lakers star has finally accepted his fate as a balding man, like the millions of 40-ish males out there. Check out King James looking ecstatic showing off his clean shaven head: LeBron finally gave up on […] The post NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno contestant to be on The Price is Right

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno contestant will soon have the opportunity to come on down on the longest-running game show in the United States, The Price is Right. According to CBS, on Tuesday one of the contestants on the Price is right will be from Fresno. The name of the contestant has not been […]
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

