The Kern County Fair is going to be quite the party this year. The fair takes place from September 21 to October 2, with a concert taking place each night. According to the KCF website, Hunter Hayes (9/21), X Ambassadors (9/24), Ginuwine (9/30), and the Plain White T’s (10/1) are just a few artists performing this year. With so many genres and artists available, there will be a concert for everyone.

