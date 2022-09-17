Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Urner’s grand prize winner
Sponsored Content by Urner’s. Vice President, Cameron Illingworth with Urner’s to update us on what’s been going on since we saw them last and to meet their grand prize winner. For more information, click here.
Bakersfield Californian
CAPK hosting Feed the Need at Kern County Fair on Monday
The Community Action Partnership of Kern is once again celebrating Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday. Residents can donate six non-perishable food items and get a free pass into the fair. A wide range of food items will be accepted, according to CAPK, from canned food and jars of peanut butter to oatmeal, instant potatoes, rice, beans and other meal staples.
Kern County Fair returns Wednesday
The Kern County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, running from September 21st through October 2nd.
Preview: Join the Party at the Kern County Fair
The Kern County Fair is going to be quite the party this year. The fair takes place from September 21 to October 2, with a concert taking place each night. According to the KCF website, Hunter Hayes (9/21), X Ambassadors (9/24), Ginuwine (9/30), and the Plain White T’s (10/1) are just a few artists performing this year. With so many genres and artists available, there will be a concert for everyone.
Tehechapi News
Youngsters ready for Kern County Fair
Youngsters from 4-H Clubs in the Tehachapi area will have a number of entries in the Kern County Fair this year. The fair opens in Bakersfield on Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 2. The Junior Livestock show and auction is among popular events at the fair. The fair’s junior...
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Bakersfield Channel
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
thesungazette.com
Inflation check offers relief to Tulare County gas prices
TULARE COUNTY – The state of California will band-aid a year of historic gas prices and inflation with a one-time relief check to middle class residents, which is the majority of Tulare County. After experiencing the highest gas prices in U.S. history this summer, the state of California will...
wascotrib.com
Rotarians get a visit from an old friend
The Wasco Rotary Club played host this last month to an old friend, when former a finance director for Wasco and Shafter, Jim Zervis, came to talk about the proposed one cent tax that is on the ballot for November. Zervis was the finance director for the City of Wasco...
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
2022 Kern County Fair features new food and activities
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the 2022 Kern County Fair one week away, community members alike are getting excited to revisit their favorites from last year. But this year’s Fair will also feature several new attractions. Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair said attractions returning after having missed the 2021 Fair due to Covid […]
Bakersfield Now
Highline Road in Tehachapi sees closure due to downed power line: CHP
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tehachapi and has caused a closure of Highline Road at Water Canyon Road Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 3:30 p.m. the crash was reported when a single vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield on a mission to develop more affordable housing
Bakersfield's housing crisis, a microcosm of the crisis happening across much of California, has had city leaders working toward solutions for years. At a special meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Bakersfield City Council, the three committee members, along with several city staff and members of the public, met Monday at City Hall North to bring everyone up to speed on the latest progress.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue. Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the […]
Bakersfield Now
2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
Bakersfield Californian
Former Bakersfield DMV worker pleads guilty to taking bribes for licenses
A former Bakersfield DMV employee pleaded guilty to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Ulises Pena, 39, a former California Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally producing California commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) in...
