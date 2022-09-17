Other Voices l Floridians are buying electric vehicles, government working to install efficient charging stations

Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
Citrus County Chronicle
US: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — United States authorities charged 48 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what they said Tuesday was the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme yet, stealing $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. Federal prosecutors say the defendants created companies that...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November's crucial Senate and governor's races.
Citrus County Chronicle
All about the money
I was disturbed and surprised when I saw the Chronicle article of Sept. 18, “Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primates.”. I am aware that the Lambs do a good deal of philanthropic work in local communities. However, to sell a piece of Florida to a Chinese entity for biological research on animals is very concerning. To not only parcel out American soil to the CCP but to have a potential “Wuhan” style lab in our neighborhood is just nuts. I do not believe that this is in the best interests of our local communities, the state or the nation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa man who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol believed a conspiracy theory that law enforcement officers would be arresting “all the corrupt politicians” that day, starting with then-Vice President Mike Pence, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Doug...
Citrus County Chronicle
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
