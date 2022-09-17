Other Voices l Floridians are buying electric vehicles, government working to install efficient charging stations

I was disturbed and surprised when I saw the Chronicle article of Sept. 18, “Chinese-based company buys Levy land for primates.”. I am aware that the Lambs do a good deal of philanthropic work in local communities. However, to sell a piece of Florida to a Chinese entity for biological research on animals is very concerning. To not only parcel out American soil to the CCP but to have a potential “Wuhan” style lab in our neighborhood is just nuts. I do not believe that this is in the best interests of our local communities, the state or the nation.

