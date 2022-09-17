Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
247Sports
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Longhorns Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Arrested On Drug Possession
Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on possession of Marijuana on Monday
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
tpr.org
Will San Antonio ever be home to another major league sports team?
San Antonio has become a destination for premier sporting events despite the lack of a second major league team. Several large-scale, revenue-generating events have been held in the city to great fanfare, including multiple NCAA tournaments. The San Antonio Spurs, the city’s only major league professional team, have been a...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Lockhart
Roughly 35 miles southeast of Austin lies the quaint town of Lockhart. Known as the “BBQ Capital of Texas,” the city has plenty to offer tourists and daytrippers, like its adorable square, the historic Caldwell County Courthouse, and, of course, plenty to eat and drink. Some of Austin’s...
