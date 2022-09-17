Read full article on original website
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational
The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
Lois A. Peterson, 88
Preceded in death by husband Arvid Jr.; sister Dorothy Bjerk; grandson Lewis Donley; and parents Oscar and Fleeta Larsen. Survived by son Timothy (Dawn) and daughter Joy Donley (Michael); grandchildren Tiffany Peterson, Matthew (Serena) Peterson, and Emma Donley; brothers Alvin Larsen and Dale (Charlotte) Larsen, sister Irma Tyson, and many nieces and nephews.
Goldie Pettit, 87
Goldie Pettit, age 87 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Jackson, with Pastor Steve DeKok and Pastor Nathan Janzen officiating.
Eldon W. Olson, 81
A Public Visitation for Eldon W. Olson, 81, of Trimont was held from 9:30 a.m.- 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Trimont. There was a Public Graveside Service later in the day at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in rural Trimont with Military Honors by the Foster-Bernhardt American Legion Post #373 of Trimont and the Sherburn Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8261.
