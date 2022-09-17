A Public Visitation for Eldon W. Olson, 81, of Trimont was held from 9:30 a.m.- 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Trimont. There was a Public Graveside Service later in the day at 2:45 p.m. Monday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in rural Trimont with Military Honors by the Foster-Bernhardt American Legion Post #373 of Trimont and the Sherburn Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8261.

TRIMONT, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO