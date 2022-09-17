Read full article on original website
Shenendehowa shuts out Averill Park on senior night
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two of the premier boys soccer teams in section two squared off Tuesday night. The Shenendehowa Plainsmen welcomed in the Averill Park Warriors, looking to stay undefeated on the year with a win on senior night. Shen head coach Jonathan Bain’s unit did just...
La Salle aims to retain Collar City Cup
The Collar City Cup will be on the line this Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week between La Salle and Troy.
Greenwich Rocks & Chatham Rolls In Saturday Football Recap
Saturday was a light but important day on the high school gridiron in Section 2. Ten teams suited up for a warm day of football, featuring one ranked battle in Voorheesville. Plus, we have some unreported Friday night scores in the recap. Let's started with the battle of the Witches...
Broadalbin-Perth announces 13th annual ‘Pink Out’
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Broadalbin-Perth's soccer program will be holding their 13th annual Robin Blowers "Pink Out" on October 1, starting at 9 a.m. at Broadalbin-Perth Junior/Senior High School. The day-long event will feature six soccer games, and feature all three levels of the boys and girls Broadalbin-Perth program. The event will also offer a fun run, vendors, raffles, and fireworks.
Columbia High graduate Kevin Smith hits for cycle last Saturday
Columbia High School graduate Kevin Smith hit for the cycle last Saturday for the Las Vegas Aviators, the Oakland Athletics triple A affiliate. The short stop finished a perfect 5-5 with two home runs, three runs batted in, and five runs scored in Las Vegas' 12-11 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers.
The Day Steven Tyler Visited Schuylerville, NY! What Did He Discover Here?
Steven Tyler, lead singer for the Boston band Aerosmith, made his way to the Capital Region of New York. This visit wasn't to play a show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center or MVP Arena in Albany. This 2017 visit brought him to a much quieter, peaceful destination, 41 Burgoyne Street in the village of Schuylerville, NY.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
Saratoga Springs, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Saratoga Springs. The Emma Willard School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Artist meet-and-greet set for Glens Falls mural
Over the last month, the city of Glens Falls has been splashed by new colors, and fresh animal faces. Around Centennial Circle, two full-sized wall murals have been painted on the corner of Hudson Avenue and on Warren Street, respectively. This week, city residents have a chance to meet and greet one of the artists behind the beauty.
Delmar native named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Harvard Football senior, and Delmar native, Max Jones has been named to the 2022 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Monday.
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
Albany County officials plan ‘Flames of Hope’ event
County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and the Albany County Suicide Task Force are giving the public a chance to raise awareness about suicide as part of their "Flames of Hope" event next Wednesday, September 28.
Menands bike trail opened, dedicated to Ron Miller
The ribbon was cut on Menands' brand-new Ronald H. Miller Bike Trail on Sunday, connecting Broadway and Route 32 to the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail.
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
Malta Community Park bathroom vandalized
The woman's restroom at the Malta Community Park has reportedly been vandalized. Kristan Gottmann, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Malta, said the vandalism happened at some point over the weekend.
