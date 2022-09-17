ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs streaks past Bethlehem

By Griffin Haas
 4 days ago

BETHLEHEM, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs traveled to Bethlehem Friday night to open up league play. The Blue Streaks came into the night with a record of 1-1, while the Eagles entered 1-0.

The Blue Streaks controlled throughout, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the half. Rodell Evans scampered in from 9-yards out in the third quarter to put Saratoga Springs up 27-0. The Blue Streaks held on to open league play with a 27-8 win.

Saratoga Springs will look for their second straight league win next Friday at home against Guilderland. The Eagles will try and bounce back at home Shenendehowa next Friday.

CLIFTON PARK, NY
