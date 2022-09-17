Saratoga Springs streaks past Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs traveled to Bethlehem Friday night to open up league play. The Blue Streaks came into the night with a record of 1-1, while the Eagles entered 1-0.

The Blue Streaks controlled throughout, jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the half. Rodell Evans scampered in from 9-yards out in the third quarter to put Saratoga Springs up 27-0. The Blue Streaks held on to open league play with a 27-8 win.

Saratoga Springs will look for their second straight league win next Friday at home against Guilderland. The Eagles will try and bounce back at home Shenendehowa next Friday.

