Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022

Tracking slower trade winds Thursday and pop up showers on Friday. First days of Fall will be warm but temps will fall nicely into the night. Moderate trades will bring the usual windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nights and mornings. Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway

Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials. Prosecutors say his conviction will send a message that public corruption won’t be tolerated. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend. The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program

Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade wind weather pattern returns

Tracking slower trade winds Thursday and pop up showers on Friday. First days of Fall will be warm but temps will fall nicely into the night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM HST. |. Top stories from across...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii football celebrates first win of the season against Duquesne in Manoa

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.
HAWAII STATE

