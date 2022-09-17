Read full article on original website
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot
‘Do your job’: Families sickened by Red Hill fuel contamination march on DC to demand clean water. Red Hill families who were sickened by last year’s fuel-tainted water crisis are in Washington, D.C. to deliver a message personally to the EPA: Do your job. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Tracking slower trade winds Thursday and pop up showers on Friday. First days of Fall will be warm but temps will fall nicely into the night. Moderate trades will bring the usual windward and mauka showers, mainly during the nights and mornings. Returning trades to bring more showers, humidity. Updated:...
After being saved from cancellation, filming for ‘Magnum PI’ underway
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials. Prosecutors say his conviction will send a message that public corruption won’t be tolerated. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live...
Gov. David Ige extends disaster relief period to tackle Maui’s axis deer crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the State said the axis deer population has grown over 60,000 and caused “devastating” damage to crops and land. The emergency...
Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers takeover Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will continue through Tuesday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will gradually weaken Tuesday night and Wednesday, and remain light to locally moderate through the weekend. The lighter trades will bring passing showers to windward areas, although a few brief showers...
‘A big thank you’: Teen’s family grateful for aloha, support to ensure she came home
Our Billy V got to talk to two of the stars ahead of the big night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News...
Talk Story Fast Kine: Reef-friendly Landscaping Program
Talk Story Fast Kine: Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. Talk Story Fast Kine: Aloha Island Mart & Punky Aloha. Talk Story Fast Kine: St. Francis Health Care System. In this Talk Story Fast Kine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Francis Health Care System Jerry Correa joins McKenna Maduli to share more about a very special event coming up.
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Rangers: Please don’t throw your trash in steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t throw your trash or your change into steam vents at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. That’s the message rangers have for visitors at the park. The park took to social media Tuesday to share the message ― and posted photos of crews fishing out both...
Trade wind weather pattern returns
Tracking slower trade winds Thursday and pop up showers on Friday. First days of Fall will be warm but temps will fall nicely into the night. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM HST. |. Top stories from across...
After 18 years, popular World War II fleet submarine back in drydock for maintenance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular tourist attraction at Pearl Harbor is closed for the next several weeks. The 80-year-old World War II USS Bowfin is back in drydock Tuesday night at the Pacific Shipyards International at Honolulu Harbor. Nearly 18 years have passed since the vessel got hauled out for...
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
Hawaii football celebrates first win of the season against Duquesne in Manoa
The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle...
Hawaii Island police: Firearm involved in shooting death of 12-year-old owned by father
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have concluded that the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at a Boy Scouts camp was accidental and that the firearm was owned by his father. Authorities said the incident happened on Aug. 28 at Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honokaa. Officials said...
Forecast: Breezy trades on tap before lighter winds move in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The typical trade wind weather pattern holds into Thursday, with clouds and limited showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken Friday and Saturday and trend southeast, as an area of low pressure passes well west of the state. Increased moisture could enhance showers by the end of the week, especially over southeast facing slopes as well as where low level winds are able to converge along terrain features.
