Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
abc12.com
Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Hall of Famer Kenn Domerese retiring at Carman-Ainsworth but isn’t done coaching
FLINT – After 48 years, Kenn Domerese is calling it quits as the cross country and track coach at Carman-Ainsworth. But that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote for Flint-area football Player of the Week 4
FLINT – We’ve got 11 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Sept. 23 and we’ll publish the results shortly afterward.
Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Midland. The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
MLive.com
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Lansing father to get start with Habitat for Humanity home
The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a 'Project Blessing' ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De'Angelo's home rehab project.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
WNEM
Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Deceased man found in vehicle at Bay City apartment complex most likely there for days
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a mystery. A body is discovered in a car that was parked at a high-rise apartment complex. That discovery was made last night by Bay City police and they are still trying to determine the identity of the man. Police are looking into the...
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
Montrose man accused of stealing away Essexville police vehicle, taking on brief drive
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A Montrose man is accused of briefly stealing and driving away an Essexville Public Safety vehicle, though police quickly reclaimed the SUV after a civilian volunteered his own vehicle for the pursuit. About 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, an Essexville Public Safety officer was driving...
Zoo Boo returns to Saginaw on these October weekends
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo on select weekends this October. The family-friendly Halloween event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Lansing
The incident is at the corner of East Saginaw Street and North Magnolia Avenue.
abc12.com
Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
Crews battle house fire in downtown Lansing
Crews are on scene and battling a large house fire in downtown Lansing.
Comments / 0