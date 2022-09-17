ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MI

abc12.com

HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
abc12.com

Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
WNEM

Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
abc12.com

Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
