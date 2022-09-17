CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a competition for artists but this isn't a quiet quest to paint fruit bowls or flowers.It's a live paint battle where teams get 90 minutes to complete their work.Secret Walls is bringing its competition to Subterranean in Chicago Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.It's part of the Support Your Local Artist North America Tour to spotlight the next generation of artistsOne of the artists competing tonight is Sentrock. He is an artist from Pilsen whose career began with a can of spray paint. His work is now on display at the Elmhurst Art Museum.Tickets are $30.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO