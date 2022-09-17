ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Lynchburg Hillcats fall in the Carolina League Finals to Charleston

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Hillcats season came to an end Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium. The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hillcats 6-2 in Game 2 of the Carolina League Finals to sweep the best of 3 series in 2 games. Charleston scored on a solo homer and then 4 more to jump out to a 5-0 lead. The RiverDogs took a 6-2 to the bottom of the 8th. The Hillcats had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th. They had bases loaded with 2 out, but they grounded out to end the inning. The RiverDogs have now won championships in back-to-back season, including their Low-A East title from last season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday ahead of cold front

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s the last full day of summer in the northern hemisphere. Southwest and Central Virginia will continue to deal with summer-like heat ahead of an approaching cold front. Patchy fog will linger in spots for the Wednesday morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is in...
Multiple injured, families displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later. Smoke...
ROANOKE, VA
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at E.C. Glass High School

—————– E.C Glass High School, in Lynchburg, was sent into lockdown Monday, after a person with an out-of-state number called police to report a gun inside, according to Lynchburg City Schools and the Lynchburg Police Department. The lockdown, out of an abundance of caution, may...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game

SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lynchburg Public Work Department to direct milling and paving operations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Daily and weather permitting milling operations will take place this week, in an operation that began yesterday and will continue until Sept. 22. According to the Public Work Department, from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., the following streets will undergo milling operations from the following locations:
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke Co. house fire claims the life of 1

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue saved one person from a burning home early Sunday morning. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue say they responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road to find a two-story home engulfed in flames. Neighbors then told the crews that there could be someone still in the house. At this point, they say they made an entry into the back of the house and rescued the person.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
The Academy Center of the Arts to host first Academy Clay Festival

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shaping into some family fun! On Oc. 15, The Academy Center of the Arts will host its first annual Academy Clay Festival in the Pacific Life Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival organizers say, the event is a free family-friendly festival...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Henry Street Heritage Festival sees one of its largest crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people were out in Downtown Roanoke on Saturday, creating one of the largest crowds for the Henry Street Heritage Festival in over 30 years. The festival started in the afternoon with local performances, activities, vendors, food trucks, and educational forums. The night ended...
ROANOKE, VA
Bedford Co. woman accused of child abandonment

BEDFORD, Va.– (WFXR) Sheriff’s deputies making a visit to a home on Jeters Chapel Road reportedly found two children and several badly emaciated dogs. A press release from the Bedford County’s Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home on September 15 to conduct a welfare check with the Department of Social Services.
BEDFORD, VA
Information to Lynchburg voters for general election

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The city of Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia will hold a general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the City’s Registrar’s Office, any voter in the city may vote in the general election for the U.S. House of Representatives for Congressional District 5 and for the At-Large City Council race.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Radford cybersecurity program earns global accreditation

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Cybersecurity is talked about frequently and Radford University can now say its cybersecurity program is globally accredited. The accreditation was given by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc (ABET). Radford says ABET assured that their program met standards to produce graduates that are ready to enter a critical and technical field as well as anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public.
RADFORD, VA

