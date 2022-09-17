Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Jalen Williams and Brooks Anzalone
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mangham running back Jalen Williams rushed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in the Dragons win against Caldwell. He has 13 touchdowns through three games. Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers victory against Huntington. He is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe students show love to opposing team in a blowout victory
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Louisiana-Monroe football player Stacey Wilkins arrested for domestic battery
Lousiana-Monroe offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins was arrested on a domestic battery charge, according to reports. Wilkins admitted to striking his partner in the face according to the police report. Wilkins stated he did strike his partner in the face area. He was moved to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and...
Dear, Bryan: Each member of Louisiana Tech football’s team comforts Clemson’s Bryan Bresee following passing of 15-year old sister, Ella, to brain cancer
“This is bigger than football. This is family. It’s a sad situation to go through, ” says Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson. Romans 12:10 says love one another with brotherly affection. Each member of Louisiana Tech’s football team opened their hearts, letting in two people they’ve never met before. “Couldn’t imagine as a father […]
kalb.com
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish School Board announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in observation of funeral services for Hunter Graham. Graham was a high school student in Franklin Parish who died in a car crash on Sept. 17. Schools...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin' on the Riverfront. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
KNOE TV8
Petition filed in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell wine/liquor
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A petition is circulating in Ruston to allow grocery stores to sell more types of alcoholic drinks. “This is being done by Brookshire’s, Super One, and Walmart,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker explained. “The City of Ruston was not involved in getting them here.”
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
ULM football player, Stacey Wilkins, accused of assaulting the mother of his child; arrested
On Sunday, a victim came to the ULM Police Department in reference to her being hit by the father of her child.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
KNOE TV8
More than 130 mysterious envelopes mailed to Monroe resident, suspects fraud
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Events for National Voter Registration Day make sure people are voter ready for the November elections. Feed Your Soul: A place to get a little spice in life. There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back.
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
avoyellestoday.com
Adrian Bryant, 14, Bunkie
A Mass of Christian Burial for Adrian Bryant will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Vernon Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.
KEDM
One dead in Richwood shooting
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 207 Thelma Dr., in Richwood, in reference to a shooting. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. When patrol deputies arrived on scene they found the male victim deceased as a...
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Thelma Drive, in Richwood, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on September 18, 2022. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Ray’s Bar. Patrol deputies arrived on scene to discover a deceased male victim who had been shot. The […]
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
Deputies arrest suspect in fatal Thelma Drive shooting
On September 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Danterrius Holmes for the September 18, 2022, fatal Thelma Drive shooting.
