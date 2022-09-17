MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s not common for West Monroe to play out-of-state opponents but last Friday night they welcomed in RePublic high school out of Nashville, Tennessee. RePublic was severely overmatched by the Rebels as they only brought 22 players and two coaches to Rebel Stadium. Not many fans traveled with them as well but some West Monroe students decided to switch sides and root for the opposing team and show them love for their hard effort. The Rebels went on to win 56-0.

