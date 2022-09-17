ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy

The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?

This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
LUBBOCK, TX

