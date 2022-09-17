Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Drops in Big 12 FanNation Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off a road loss to NC State as its prepares for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Saturday.
Texas Tech Provides Update on Ramirez After Gruesome Leg Injury
Saturday’s game against NC State marked the linebacker’s first career start with the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
fox34.com
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday afternoon. The officials reported that at around 2:45 p.m. two red [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and [..]
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Has a Built-in Vault and Plenty of Privacy
The housing market has slowed down a bit over the past few months, but there are still plenty of beautiful home listed in Lubbock every week. One of the most resent listings that has only been up for a couple weeks is this gorgeous million-dollar home in South Lubbock. Alongside the large pool, guest house, and beautiful interior, this home has a special surprise that you have to see.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
Man found guilty for 2016 murder of former Estacado student
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — On Friday, a jury found James Timothy Norman, 41, guilty for the 2016 murder-for-hire of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was accused of hiring someone to kill Montgomery and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy. Montgomery, who was 21, was a previous student of Estacado High School in Lubbock. […]
fox34.com
Man charged with aggravated assault against disabled girlfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Richard Ford of Lubbock was charged with injury to a disabled individual by a Grand Jury after striking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on July 7 of this year. According to the police report, LPD responded to the 2500 block of 33rd street in reference...
Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?
This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
fox34.com
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
Coming soon to Lubbock: 500 new jobs, $66M with Tropicale Foods expansion
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced Tuesday the expansion of a new company out of Florida, which will bring 500 new jobs and more than $66 million to the Hub City. Tropicale Foods, the number one Hispanic Frozen Novelty Company in the U.S., serves Mexican frozen treats. It started with just two […]
fox34.com
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
everythinglubbock.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2018 Central Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trayvion Deshawn Caro, 23, accepted a plea bargain and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection with the 2018 murder of Matthew Pickett, 30. According to court records and information provided by the Lubbock Police Department, the shooting occurred on March 9,...
