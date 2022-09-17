Read full article on original website
Wylie is looking for the team to come together in final non-district game
The Wylie Bulldogs fell to Stephenville on Friday night in a shootout, 56-49. Wylie’s performance is one that surely caught most people’s attention and announced their threat to most people as a player when they start district play in a few weeks. Wylie finishes the non-district portion of...
One Of The Most Haunted Hotels In Texas Is Hosting A Ghost Walk This Weekend Only Three and Half Hours From Midland
Halloween is just around the corner so everyone is starting to talk about all things frightening. We talk about haunted houses and Halloween adventures. Earlier in the week, I wrote an article about the most haunted hotels in Texas and the Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells. Construction on the Baker...
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
Wanted fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' who set string of wild fires, has been arrested
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A wanted fugitive, dubbed the "Rocket Man," has been arrested and charged with allegedly hauling a trailer engulfed in flames earlier this summer — which caused numerous wildfires and property damage. 43-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Furr, of Canton, Texas, was arrested approximately 100 miles from...
TxDOT invites parents to get a free child seat safety check
Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among children in the nation, so Texas Department of Transportation’s in Abilene and Brownwood will host free child safety seat check-up events. Car seat safety means saving lives, so TxDOT is hosting safety check events in both Abilene and Brownwood soon.
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
Flies, unclean conditions found at Tarrant County restaurant in latest health inspections
No Tarrant County restaurants were closed and only one performed poorly in the latest round of health inspections, according to data from the county compiled by the Star-Telegram. Happy Bowl, a Thai and Chinese restaurant in White Settlement, received 39 demerits when inspectors visited on Sept. 7. Inspectors noted violations...
