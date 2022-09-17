ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Wylie is looking for the team to come together in final non-district game

The Wylie Bulldogs fell to Stephenville on Friday night in a shootout, 56-49. Wylie’s performance is one that surely caught most people’s attention and announced their threat to most people as a player when they start district play in a few weeks. Wylie finishes the non-district portion of...
WYLIE, TX
