Dawson Springs, KY

Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
‘Pumpkin & Pickle Festival’ to debut in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A new festival is going to be making a debut in Owensboro this fall, and organizers tell us it’s a switch-up from a seasonal event they’ve held before. The owner of the Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company explains why the “Sunflower & Pickle Festival” switched to pumpkins this year. “Well, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Dawson Springs, KY
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY
Fiancée of Ravenswood Dr. murder victim speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 27, Sessily Bruner and her children witnessed her finacee’s murder. On Monday, she spoke with 14 News about the tragic incident. Bruner says she and her three children still live in the house where it happened. “Our whole world is upside down,” Bruner...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
OFD responds to Monday night house fire on McGill St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro fire crews responded to the 900 block of McGill Street for a house fire Monday night. According to a social media post, several crews responded to that fire around 9:38 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they say they found heavy fire and smoke in...
OWENSBORO, KY
Jenny Bruce
Henderson Police: 2 stabbed, 1 with life threatening injuries

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department say they were called to reports of stabbing in the 300 block of Fagan Street. It happened after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds, Jr. was found nearby at the intersection of Clay and Fagan Streets with injuries. They say...
HENDERSON, KY
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We have new information on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Evansville. Authorities say a man is facing a murder charge. The victim’s girlfriend is now speaking out. The world bid a final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is now laid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY
Henderson girl with chronic illness celebrated at Walmart

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky girl had a day full of surprises thanks to a partnership between Walmart, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments. That is because today was ‘Charlee’s Day’ at the Henderson Walmart, in honor of Charlee Hight. Charlee is four years old and suffers from a serious […]
HENDERSON, KY
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
HENDERSON, KY
Environment
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
HENDERSON, KY
Fire destroys Hazel tobacco barn

HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel. The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.
HAZEL, KY

