Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to continue their winning ways this weekend with Boston College visiting Tallahassee. The Eagles won their first game of the season this past weekend against Maine and after a slow start, a win over the Seminoles would put a spark in this football team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jeff Hafley, Boston College players speak on Florida State atmosphere and quarterback situation
Boston College (1-2) has lost 10 of its last 11 meetings versus Florida State (3-0), but head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles enter Tallahassee on Sept. 24 with an opportunity to hand the Seminoles their first loss of the season. Quarterback dynamic. Florida State may start redshirt junior quarterback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Florida State lands four-star linebacker from West Coast
Florida State's success on the football field is beginning to translate over to the recruiting trail. The Seminoles entered the season with a few top prospects wanting to see the program make progress under third-year head coach Mike Norvell. That's been the case thus far with FSU out to its first 3-0 start in seven years.
Comments / 0