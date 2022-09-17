ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to continue their winning ways this weekend with Boston College visiting Tallahassee. The Eagles won their first game of the season this past weekend against Maine and after a slow start, a win over the Seminoles would put a spark in this football team.
BREAKING: Florida State lands four-star linebacker from West Coast

Florida State's success on the football field is beginning to translate over to the recruiting trail. The Seminoles entered the season with a few top prospects wanting to see the program make progress under third-year head coach Mike Norvell. That's been the case thus far with FSU out to its first 3-0 start in seven years.
