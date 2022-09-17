ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
14news.com

Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
14news.com

Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
WEHT/WTVW

Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
WEHT/WTVW

Experience leads Henderson Co. to 3-1 start

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson County is off to a good start this season. The Colonels are 3-1, with the only loss at state power Boyle County. The Colonels have an experienced roster, and head coach Josh Boston says that’s paying off. “I think this is by far the most experienced team we have had,” says […]
WEHT/WTVW

Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
WEHT/WTVW

Gear up for Pucks in the Park!

Look out! Its time for another fun-filled scavenger hunt! Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has collaborated with WBKR and the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association to bring you, Pucks in the Park!
14news.com

Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
14news.com

Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
WEHT/WTVW

Mental health event coming to Evansville September 24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville. The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m.   Schedule: 10 a.m. – Opening session […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

