ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football scores from Week 4 of the 2022 season

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Thursday

OAK HILLS 35, St. Bonaventure 21

Friday

CAMARILLO 36, Agoura 0

NEWBURY PARK 55 , Royal 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKS5Y_0hz4ynb300

THOUSAND OAKS 28, Oak Park 14

BUENA 32, San Marcos 13

SANTA BARBARA 29, Ventura 22

RIO MESA 49, Channel Islands 0

PACIFICA 49, Dos Pueblos 3

MOORPARK 48, Nordhoff 10

YORBA LINDA 33, Simi Valley 14

SIERRA CANYON 49, Westlake 6

SERRA 20 , Oaks Christian 14

FILLMORE 30, Bakersfield-South 6

BELLFLOWER 44, Santa Paula 13

BURROUGHS 34, Hueneme 21

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school football scores from Week 4 of the 2022 season

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

OC high school football schedule for week five, Thursday through Friday

All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Banning vs. Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m. Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Beckman vs. Irvine at Irvine Stadium. Northwood at Portola. El Modena at San Juan Hills. Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez at...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy