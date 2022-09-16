High school football scores from Week 4 of the 2022 season
Thursday
OAK HILLS 35, St. Bonaventure 21
Friday
CAMARILLO 36, Agoura 0
NEWBURY PARK 55 , Royal 0
THOUSAND OAKS 28, Oak Park 14
BUENA 32, San Marcos 13
SANTA BARBARA 29, Ventura 22
RIO MESA 49, Channel Islands 0
PACIFICA 49, Dos Pueblos 3
MOORPARK 48, Nordhoff 10
YORBA LINDA 33, Simi Valley 14
SIERRA CANYON 49, Westlake 6
SERRA 20 , Oaks Christian 14
FILLMORE 30, Bakersfield-South 6
BELLFLOWER 44, Santa Paula 13
BURROUGHS 34, Hueneme 21
