Vincennes, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Experience leads Henderson Co. to 3-1 start

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson County is off to a good start this season. The Colonels are 3-1, with the only loss at state power Boyle County. The Colonels have an experienced roster, and head coach Josh Boston says that’s paying off. “I think this is by far the most experienced team we have had,” says […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro baseball umpire speaks out about mid-game assault

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro baseball umpire is reliving the night he was punched and knocked out in the middle of a little league game. Officials say 30-year-old Glendle Cain is being charged with assault of a sports official and alcohol intoxication after hitting an umpire last week. [Previous...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

Hardcore band that rocked a Sonic Drive-In coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of hungry people flock to Sonic Drive-In every year for slushes, hamburgers and shakes. But how many people can say they saw a hardcore punk show at one? A couple of weekends ago, people moshed and threw down as hardcore bands melted faces at a Sonic restaurant in Hainesport, New […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gear up for Pucks in the Park!

Look out! Its time for another fun-filled scavenger hunt! Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has collaborated with WBKR and the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association to bring you, Pucks in the Park!
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mid 90s Wednesday, upper 40s Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Summer’s final stand pushed temps above 90 for the second day in a row. Heat index values were around 100. The hot air will stay in place for Wednesday, when highs may peg the mid 90s, within reach of the record high of 98 set in 2010. A cold front will usher cooler air into the Tri-State beginning Wednesday night. A few showers and storms will be possible with the frontal passage. Fall begins on Thursday with high temps in the lower 70s. Friday morning will chill into the upper 40s. Mostly sunny on Friday and Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday. Highs will rise back into the upper 70s to lower 80s, about normal for this time of the year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces win WNBA title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WEHT) – Princeton, Indiana native Jackie Young is now a WNBA champion! The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 on Sunday to pick up their first ever title. Young logged 13 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists in the championship game. This is also the first time that a rookie head […]
PRINCETON, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jason Aldean coming to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean has announced that he is traveling the country with his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. The tour will include special guests Tracy Lawrence, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” has 26 Number One hits, 15 billion streams and more than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mental health event coming to Evansville September 24

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville. The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m.   Schedule: 10 a.m. – Opening session […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

