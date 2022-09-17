Wyoming 17, Air Force 14 | News and notes from the Falcons' loss to open Mountain West play

Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) looks to pass under pressure from Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (43) in the third quarter. The Wyoming Cowboys hosted the Air Force Falcons in college football on Friday, September 16, 2022 at War Memorial Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing

More from Wyoming's 17-14 victory over Air Force in the conference opener for both teams.

AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Haaziq Daniels, Air Force quarterback

It became evident early in the game that the Falcons’ only chance at a road win would be with a potent passing attack. Daniels responded with two touchdown passes and 101 yards. He was 4-of-6 passing on third downs. The senior also orchestrated a second-half running attack that went for 131 yards, mostly on the edges from his option pitches, after being stymied for 40 yards in the first half.

SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED

Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game.

Air Force’s health

The injury situation was even worse than believed. Air Force was without five starters from the season opener – cornerback Eian Castonguay, tailback DeAndre Hughes, slot receiver Dane Kinamon, defensive lineman Jayden Thiergood. Offensive Swiss army knife Zac Larrier also didn’t play. What’s more, somewhere between 30 and 40 players for Air Force suffered an illness early in the week that forced them out of practice.

The passing game

Air Force discovered immediately that the passing game would need to play an important factor, as it attempted four passes on the opening drive (for a team that rarely throws more than 10 times in a game). It was through the passing game that the Falcons scored both of their touchdowns and picked up five of their 14 first downs.

The conference race

What a damaging blow this was in a season that the Mountain West’s Mountain Division seems so open. Now, before eight of the conference’s 12 teams have even played a league game, the Falcons find themselves a game back in the standings behind Boise State and Wyoming. It’s by no means insurmountable, but it’s a massive difference from starting 1-0.

BY THE NUMBERS

3

Kickoffs for Air Force junior Luke Wieland, who handled kickoffs for the first time this season. His kicks all went for touchbacks, sailing over the head of his brother, Wyoming kick returner Wyatt Wieland. The brothers are Colorado Springs natives who played at Pine Creek.

3

Penalties in the game, all on Wyoming (for 20 yards). The first accepted penalty came on a holding call against Wyoming with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter.

3

Games this season, three career-high rushing performances from Air Force tailback John Lee Eldridge III. He ran for 85 in the opener against Northern Iowa, 88 in a win over Colorado in Week 2 and went for 104 on Friday night.

6

Games in a row prior to Friday’s loss that Air Force had won and scored 30-plus points.

66

Yards, a career-long, on a punt for Wyoming's Clayton Stewart that flipped field position and led later to a short field that the Cowboys utilized to score their first touchdown.

180

Rushing yards for Wyoming, marking a rare instance in which an opponent has outrushed Air Force (171). The Falcons entered as the top rushing team in the nation after finishing in the top spot in that category in the past two seasons.