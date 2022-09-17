ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City wastes no time dismantling Mancelona in league opener

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
BOYNE CITY — Without a lot of players at the varsity level and depth in general, one of the keys to success this season for the Boyne City football team has been building leads early.

That was true a week ago on the road in Graying when the Ramblers put up 28 first quarter points, but Boyne City decided to take it to another level Friday night against visiting Mancelona.

The Ramblers’ foot got stuck on the accelerator in the first quarter against the Ironmen, with zeros on the clock meeting 42 points after just 12 minutes, leading to an eventual 55-0 victory.

The offensive explosion came behind 249 yards on the ground and 180 yards through the air, with the Ramblers scoring through special teams once again as well.

On the defensive side, the Ramblers allowed just 124 total yards to the Ironmen.

Quarterback Jack Neer completed 7 of 10 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, Joey McHugh rushed five times for 135 yards and two scores, while Ryan Spate and Gavin Hewitt added touchdowns on the ground as well.

Alex Calcaterra led with 100 yards receiving and two scores on three catches, Mason Wilcox then added two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Wilcox also scored on a 53-yard punt return.

Defensively, Leon Xiong made six tackles and a sack, Calcaterra had five and one for a loss and Wilcox intercepted a pass.

Boyne City, who came in ranked No. 9 in the first release of the AP Poll this week, improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Leaders Division of the Northern Michigan Football League.

They’ll stick to the league up next when they host Kalkaska on Friday, Sept. 23.

