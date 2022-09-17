Updating and Honoring School Boards TSBA Southeast Fall District Meeting The Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) hosted the Southeast Fall District Meeting at Sequatchie County High School in Sequatchie County on September 15. “TSBA’s Fall District Meetings provide our staff the opportunity to speak with our members and listen to their concerns on multiple topics. This allows us to advocate effectively on their behalf while providing them with the information they need to make informed decisions for the students in their community,” said TSBA Executive Director Dr. Tammy Grissom. During the meeting, members of local boards of education and superintendents from the region participated in a survey where they expressed their opinions on several issues for the upcoming General Assembly.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO