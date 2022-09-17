Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Williamston’s Petersburg looking to lead Hornets to state championship
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 6-4 2021 season, the Williamston Hornets are eyeing much better results this year. Head coach Steve Kersten is putting plenty of belief in his senior quarterback Alex Petersburg to reach much loftier goals. Petersburg laid the foundation a season ago. This year, he’s...
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Laingsburg’s double-pass
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. There were a few good options, but we had to give style points to the Laingsburg Wolfpack’s double-pass. Hayden Johnston received the ball and threw it to Eli Woodruff for the touchdown. Subscribe to our News...
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Eaton Rapids hosts Portland
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. For this one, we go to Eaton Rapids, where the Greyhounds hosted the powerful Portland. It was a big night for Portland, with a 62-0 victory. Caden Thelen returned the second half kick off all the way...
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
WILX-TV
Eastern Michigan University suspends basketball star Emoni Bates following gun charges
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University Athletics has suspended Emoni Bates following his arraignment Monday. According to authorities, Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm following a traffic stop Sunday. Bates had initially committed to play basketball at Michigan State University...
WILX-TV
Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to Haslett to take on the Vikings (3-1) in our WILX Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. The Bulldogs and Vikings will fight for the top of the CAAC-Red; they’re both 2-0 in division play. The Vikings’ only...
wkzo.com
Former MSU basketball commit arrested
YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense
Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University alumni launch its first licensed video game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 5 years ago, Michigan State University video game design students and their professor thought up a new game idea. Now, “Plunder Panic” is MSU’s first real licensed video game. The game revolves around two crews who battle on the high sea while on the lookout for pirates.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Bleeding green and white: Black MSU alumnus and daughter achieve success
After attending eight elementary schools, three high schools and moving in with various relatives, MSU alumnus Rayshawn Holbrook had a turbulent childhood."That made me always want to have a big family when I became an adult because my childhood was a struggle," Rayshawn said. After qualifying for the Tuition Incentive Program - a program that helps underserved communities by encouraging families to send their children to colleges within the state - the choice to study at MSU wasn't a difficult decision for Rayshawn, then in middle school.For Rayshawn, raising a big family was more important than receiving his degree, but the...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
jtv.tv
Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
WILX-TV
Request made for dropping charges against man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer store
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council has requested Michigan Attorney General to drop the case against DeAnthony VanAtten. Background: Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies. The 20-year-old was shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot...
WILX-TV
LIVE: Fall arrives in a big way, Fiona hits on Maria anniversary
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us how the final three days of summer will hold up as fall arrives on Thursday. We discuss Monday’s top trending headlines, including Hurricane Fiona hitting Puerto Rico on the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a rapper helping a Uvalde victim buy a home, and a frozen beef recall. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
