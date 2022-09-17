ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Williamston’s Petersburg looking to lead Hornets to state championship

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Coming off a 6-4 2021 season, the Williamston Hornets are eyeing much better results this year. Head coach Steve Kersten is putting plenty of belief in his senior quarterback Alex Petersburg to reach much loftier goals. Petersburg laid the foundation a season ago. This year, he’s...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
City
Holt, MI
Dewitt, MI
Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Football
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WILX-TV

Mason visits Haslett for Week 5 Game of the Week

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to Haslett to take on the Vikings (3-1) in our WILX Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week. The Bulldogs and Vikings will fight for the top of the CAAC-Red; they’re both 2-0 in division play. The Vikings’ only...
MASON, MI
wkzo.com

Former MSU basketball commit arrested

YPSILANTI, MI — A one-time Michigan State University basketball recruit and former Gatorade High School player of the year has been arrested in southeast Michigan on multiple gun charges, according to a report in the Detroit News. Emoni Bates, 18, is facing felony charges in Washtenaw County after being...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Frenzy#Central Michigan#American Football#East Lansing Trojans
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker hints at changes coming for Michigan State's defense

Michigan State struggled on Saturday against Washington, ultimately losing to the Huskies 28-39. The loss set fans ablaze on Saturday, as fingers began pointing at the Spartans’ defense. Michigan State’s defense struggled to slow down a passing attack, a problem it has encountered for quite some time. On...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

Bleeding green and white: Black MSU alumnus and daughter achieve success

After attending eight elementary schools, three high schools and moving in with various relatives, MSU alumnus Rayshawn Holbrook had a turbulent childhood."That made me always want to have a big family when I became an adult because my childhood was a struggle," Rayshawn said. After qualifying for the Tuition Incentive Program - a program that helps underserved communities by encouraging families to send their children to colleges within the state - the choice to study at MSU wasn't a difficult decision for Rayshawn, then in middle school.For Rayshawn, raising a big family was more important than receiving his degree, but the...
EAST LANSING, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

LIVE: Fall arrives in a big way, Fiona hits on Maria anniversary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us how the final three days of summer will hold up as fall arrives on Thursday. We discuss Monday’s top trending headlines, including Hurricane Fiona hitting Puerto Rico on the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a rapper helping a Uvalde victim buy a home, and a frozen beef recall. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy