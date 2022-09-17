After attending eight elementary schools, three high schools and moving in with various relatives, MSU alumnus Rayshawn Holbrook had a turbulent childhood."That made me always want to have a big family when I became an adult because my childhood was a struggle," Rayshawn said. After qualifying for the Tuition Incentive Program - a program that helps underserved communities by encouraging families to send their children to colleges within the state - the choice to study at MSU wasn't a difficult decision for Rayshawn, then in middle school.For Rayshawn, raising a big family was more important than receiving his degree, but the...

