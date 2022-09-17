Read full article on original website
'All-clear' given to China Elementary after Tuesday morning bomb threat
CHINA, Texas — Staff and students at an elementary school in China, Texas had a Tuesday morning scare after a threat was made against the school. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to China Elementary after they were notified about a bomb threat at the school. Deputies secured the school and conducted an initial sweep and secondary search.
therecordlive.com
Sheriff's drug team finds pounds of pot in plastic totes
The Orange County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction Unit on Interstate 10 scored again by stopping an Italian vehicle that deputies said had 99 pounds of pot in plastic totes and suitcases. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the drug interdiction on September 15 stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN LIBERTY COUNTY
Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies just went out on an 18-year-old male shot in the chest on County Road 3556 near County Road 3549. EMS is requesting air medical. An attempt to locate was issued on a newer model gray Nissan vehicle with four males. The vehicle was heading toward SH 99. This is just east of Plum Grove.
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Port Arthur News
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
police1.com
Watch: Officer connects with man, coaxes him from edge of overpass
“I can tell by what he was saying … by him not jumping and continuing to talk to me … that he wanted to live,” the officer said. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Hardin County Man Guilty of Bank Robbery
A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone on Sep. 16, 2022. According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022,...
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School
Multiple Schools in Lake Charles Placed on Lockdown Stemming from an Incident at Washington Marion High School. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that earlier today, September 20, 2022, Washington Marion High School was placed on lockdown after an incident at the school. Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were also placed on a precautionary lockdown stemming from the incident at Washington Marion.
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
Port Arthur News
kjas.com
Postal Service truck and mail destroyed by fire following accident
A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said firefighters found the Grumman...
newtoncountynews.net
Arrest Made for Burglary of Habitation
On August 29, 2022, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to the burglary of a habitation in the 800th block of CR 3008 in Newton, Texas. Deputy Henry arrived at the residence and spoke to the owner of the camper. The owner reported that his generator was missing. Upon further investigation the perpetrator was identified as 40 year old, Wesley Jared Forward. Forward was arraigned and he lated bonded out of the Newton County Jail.
kjas.com
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur News
Exceptional Emergency Centers — Check out how you can enjoy, benefit from jam-packed Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1
PORT NECHES — Exceptional Emergency Centers of Port Arthur, Orange and Beaumont are excited to announce Exceptional Health Day Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Port Neches Riverfront Park. As healthcare providers, we want to highlight all the healthy lifestyle choices available in the area. Within...
Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”. The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
Port Arthur News
