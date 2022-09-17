Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Arapahoe investigators ask for tips on residential gunshotsHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Aurora considers banning use of chemical restraints by medicsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trailsMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
CO Residents Can Officially Pay Taxes With CryptocurrencyTaxBuzzColorado State
Prep Rally Honor Roll (9/20/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
9 ... 8 ... 7 ... Broncos fans countdown chants has Hackett hurrying to fix operational miscues
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There were only several thousand throaty wisecrackers at first. Russell Wilson had his Broncos’ offense lined up to run a second-and-16 play with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter. It was the series directly after tight end Eric Saubert had caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Wilson that finally put the Broncos ahead of the underdog Houston Texans, 13-9.
CU athletic director reaffirms commitment to Karl Dorrell
BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) athletic director is standing by his head football coach. CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday night that reaffirms his commitment to head coach Karl Dorrell. The CU Buffaloes are 0-3 to start the season and have...
Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
Rod Smith, DeMarcus Ware, among 11 former Broncos nominated for HOF
ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Immortality remains a long way away. But 11 former Bronco players took their first step Tuesday when they were among the 129 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. The 11 former Broncos nominated:. WR: Rod Smith, Wes Welker. OL: Tom...
Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
Two football teams in Aurora could face consequences after players got into a fight on the field last week. Investigators are examining a video that shows when the fight started between Aurora Central High School and Rangeview High School before the camera pans away.Aurora police say the fight happened after a play and it involved one player trying to punch another after a tackle. Those punches seemed to cause a ripple effect on others in the stadium fighting.CHSAA said it is aware and waiting to hear from the Aurora Public School before making any more statements. The district says it's proud of how the coaches handled the situation and is focusing on supporting the athletes.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
Broncos vs. Texans: Fan's guide for game day
DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!. The Denver Broncos make their 2022 regular season home debut at Empower Field at Mile High, hosting the Houston Texans. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 1-0, Broncos 0-1. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead...
Wilson heats up, defense strong as Broncos beat Texans, 16-9
DENVER — His pass-catcher options pretty much down to Courtland Sutton and little else, Russell Wilson didn't waste his primary option. Sutton made big catch after big catch, drew mutliple pass interference penalties and helped his struggling quarterback get in a late-game passing groove. “We started targeting him quite...
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
11-mile E-470 widening project is about to begin
AURORA, Colo. — The Denver metro area's next major road project begins this week. The E-470 Public Highway Authority is starting construction on its next phase of road widening from Interstate 70 to 104th Avenue. The project will add a third travel lane in each direction of E-470 along...
4 commercial trucks destroyed in Loveland fire
Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is investigating a fire that completely destroyed four commercial trucks on Tuesday morning.
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If you like to cover your body with sweaters, sip pumpkin spice lattes and talk about how “Hocus Pocus” is basically the “Citizen Kane” of the 1990s, then fall is the season for you. And since we’ve already introduced you to some...
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
APS breaks ground on new school near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is constructing the first of four new schools in a new community near Denver International Airport (DIA). A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 8 for the school in the 4,000-acre master-planned The Aurora Highlands. The school is expected to be complete in...
Rocky's Autos TV commercials were once Colorado staples
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone. Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday. "I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions...
