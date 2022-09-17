ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2YgV_0hz4wBkV00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022,

Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30

Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35

Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14

Pekin def. Washington, 49-28

Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0

Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0

Springfield def. U-High, 32-13

Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6

El Paso-Gridley def. Dee-Mack, 13-8

Eureka def. Fieldcrest, 54-0

Central Catholic def. Monticello, 42-28

St. Joe-Ogden def. IVC, 41-14

Prairie Central def. Rantoul, 48-6

Paxton-Buckey-Loda def. Pontiac, 43-6

Gibson City-Melvin Sibleydef. Leroy, 29-12

Mercer County def. Abingdon-Avon, 59-7

Knoxville def. Monmouth United, 44-28

ROWVA def. Princeville, 30-18

Farmington def. Illini West, 49-0

Stark County def. Elmwood-Brimfield, 31-22

South Fulton def. LVC, 38-12

Rushville-Industry def. Havana, 36-12

Williamsville def. Olympia, 42-14

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Pekin’s Mylee Hansen Tackling Role of Being Role Model

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mylee Hansen’s high school football career went 14 games without her having to make a tackle. But last Friday during a second half kickoff of a Pekin win, the Dragons placekickers had to break the streak. “I said, ‘Oh no my teammate just fell. I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m […]
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Springfield, IL
City
Pontiac, IL
City
East Peoria, IL
City
Monticello, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Williamsville, IL
Peoria, IL
Football
City
Tremont, IL
City
Elmwood, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Abingdon, IL
City
Dunlap, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Havana, IL
City
Princeville, IL
City
Danville, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Rantoul, IL
1470 WMBD

Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 15, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host Notre Dame got a pair of first-half goals and one in the second half and stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Normal Community on Thursday. The Irish (10-0) goal scorers were Sebastian Salazar, Nevan Libert and Andrew Bonham. Dunlap and Pekin also won in soccer. Metamora, Limestone, Dunlap, Washington, […]
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin business target of vandalism

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington, Pekin Set for Key Mid-Illini Game Friday Night

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference football schedule is only two weeks old but Pekin feels like it has to pass another big test. After winning on the road at Dunlap in the league opener last week, the unbeaten Dragons host defending conference champ Washington (1-2) on Friday. The Panthers are coming off their […]
PEKIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Ivc#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#Paxton Buckey Loda#Rowva#Rushville Industry#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

El Paso-Gridley Kicker Declan Duley Picks Illinois

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’ll be kicking it in the Big Ten and Declan Duley can hardly wait. Duley, the El Paso-Gridley senior who is ranked as one of the top high school punters in the nation, announced Wednesday he will attend the University of Illinois. The 6-2 lefty is ranked as the state’s […]
EL PASO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Community leaders change roles for PPS Principal for a Day program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria community leaders are stepping out of their normal roles and into the classroom, as part of Peoria Public Schools’ Principal for a Day Experience. This Tuesday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali served as principal at her alma mater Manual High School. She shadowed full-time principal Devon Hawks, met with students, and […]
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health

UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Central Illinois Proud

13 arrested during directed patrol in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles. Two major incidents were reported during the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Man killed in Krause Road crash

Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry

LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy