Read full article on original website
Related
Greenville Advocate
Ethelyn Sirmon Watson
Ethelyn Sirmon Watson, a life-long resident of Greenville, Alabama, transitioned to her heavenly home on June 26, 2022, with her family at her side. Ethelyn was born to Owen and Aure Mae Sirmon of Greenville on Dec. 26, 1935. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Harold Watson and they lived in the Bolling community. They had one son, David (Sharon) and one daughter, Lora Ward (Joey) that blessed her with four grandchildren, Tanner, Thomas, Keri and Wesley .She was delighted to be able to witness her first born grandson, Tanner marry Olivia Parsons in March of 2021 and they were blessing her with her first great-grandchild in Dec. In 1979, she was widowed and moved to the Sandcut community to be near relatives. Ethelyn worked at Liberty National Life Insurance Company for 43 years before retiring in 1999.
Elmore, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Elmore. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lowndes Academy volleyball team will have a game with Edgewood Academy on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Greenville Advocate
William Eugene Halford
William Eugene Halford, age 76, of McKenzie, Alabama passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Butler County, Alabama. Mr. Halford is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eva Nell Halford; son, Jerry LaDon Halford; daughters, Pamela Joy (Jesse) Kilpatrick and Inez (Jimmy) Booker; grandchildren, Chan (Allison) Lowe, Hollie (Matthew) Colburn, Marissa (Zach) Bryan, Kara Halford (Peyton McCraney) , Josh Thrower and Kristy Blanco, great grandchildren, Ellie Rae Lowe, Willa Grace McCraney, Griffin and Luis Blanco; brothers, Billy Joe (Debra) Halford, Donnie (Leslie) Halford, Dwight (Connie) Halford; sister, Jeanette Gorum; sisters-in-law, Versa (Clifford) Higdon and Vera Mae (Foy) Calhoun; aunt, Verlie Stuckey; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Greenville Advocate
Pauline Szabo
Pauline Szabo, age 80, a resident of Greenville, Alabama passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pauline Szabo was born on Nov. 19, 1941. Celebration of Life was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama with Rev. Eddie Holder officiating. Burial followed in New Home Methodist Cemetery, Georgiana, Alabama. Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, Alabama directed arrangements. Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. until service time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville Advocate
Anita Anne Watts Roberts
Anita Anne Watts Roberts, 93, died peacefully Sept. 8, 2022, at the Azalea Gardens Assisted Living facility in Tallahassee, Florida. Her son Millard David Roberts and his wife Kristin (Schreiber) were at her bedside when she passed. Anita’s daughter, Anne Chancellor Gibson, and oldest son, Timothy Mason Roberts and his wife Emily (Sellers) had visited and comforted her recently.
Greenville Advocate
Doris Lane Sanders Duncan
Doris Lane Sanders Duncan, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after an extended illness. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Bro. David Norrell officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
livability.com
3 Must-Attend Events and Festivals in Prattville, AL
There's so many fun things to do in Prattville and Autauga County, but be sure to add these three to your local bucket list. Community is key in Prattville and around Autauga County – nowhere is that more evident than at area events that attract locals and visitors alike for live entertainment, food, crafts and vendors, family-friendly activities and just plain fun.
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Rabid Kitten Bites Greenville Resident
State health officials say a rabid kitten has bitten a person in Greenville. The Alabama Department of Public Health says the kitten was found on a resident’s porch and presumed to be a part of a nearby feral cat colony. The resident had been caring for the kitten, which was approximately 8-weeks-old.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
livability.com
Growth Fuels New Developments in Prattville, AL
Projects help meet the needs of the region, which has become a prime destination. If you want a downtown apartment in a repurposed historic cotton gin, Prattville-Autauga County has that. If your tastes run more toward a suburban house and yard in an amenity-rich master-planned neighborhood, you can have that, too.
Alabama resident bitten by rabid kitten
A south Alabama man is being treated after being bitten by a rabies-positive kitten. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed a Greenville resident was bitten by a kitten found on their porch and presumed to be a part of a nearby feral cat group. The resident was caring for the abandoned approximately 8-week-old animal when they were bitten. The kitten later became ill and died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
obscuresound.com
Jackson Watson – “Feels Like Yesterday”
Showing a heartfelt vein of soulful pop, “Feels Like Yesterday” is a single released today from Jackson Watson, an artist born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama. Impressing with the track “Eye Candy” last month, Watson continues his enamoring sound, influenced by Michael Jackson in addition to more modern pop acts.
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Bullock County Crash
A man has been killed after crashing an SUV in Bullock County. Alabama State Troopers say 38-year-old Demestrius Conway of Eufaula was driving the SUV which left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree. Investigators say Conway was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
Comments / 1