WVNews
Bridgeport soccer teams shut out Lewis County on Senior Night
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two very different soccer games were played Tuesday night at Bridgeport, but both ended with shutout home victories for the Indians over Lewis County. The Bridgeport boys narrowly defeated the Minutemen as Levi Crayton saved a penalty kick late to preserve a 1-0 victory....
WVNews
South Harrison opens new cross country course with 7-school meet
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was the fulfillment of a vision that South Harrison coach Chad Feathers had when he took over the cross country program. “When I came here, I heard we hadn’t had a meet here in a while,” Feathers said. “With the middle school helping, I’m hoping having these meets will grow the program. I think it builds confidence. The kids love running at home. All the other sports, they have home games. I felt like at least we could do one home meet.”
WVNews
Soccer Minutemen knock off Byrd and Wheeling Central, fall to Grafton
The Minutemen soccer team faced a tough schedule facing off against top regional foes Robert C. Byrd and Grafton and Wheeling Central Catholic this week. The Minutemen took down Byrd, were narrowly beaten against Grafton, and dominated Wheeling Central 8-1. The Lewis County Minutemen boys found an extra gear in...
WVNews
North Marion tops Class AA in latest football ratings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Four weeks into the high school football season, a total of six area teams are currently in playoff positions in their respective classes. North Marion leads the way as the new No. 1 team in Class AA in this week’s WVSSAC ratings, released Tuesday. The Huskies moved to 4-0 with a shutout win over Brooke on Friday and took over the top spot.
WVNews
Posey goal leads Cougars to win over Liberty, 1-0
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kierstn Posey scored the only goal of the game to lead Lincoln to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer action Tuesday night at Stydahar Field. Posey took a free kick at the 26-minute mark from 30 yards...
WVNews
BHS #21 drives for the goal.JPG
WVNews
LBHS #8.jpg
WVNews
LCHS #15 LBHS #6_3.jpg
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- One of the bigger keys for West Virginia in this game will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies' opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss. Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though -- WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A Morgantown man was charged with second-offense DUI after a single-vehicle accident on Cranesville Road Sept. 15. According to a criminal complaint, James Lee Brooks, 34, failed field sobriety tests and registered .132 on the breath test. The legal limit to drive in West Virginia is .08.
WVNews
WVU seventh in first CRCA poll
The West Virginia University rifle team has been ranked No. 7 in the initial Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll, as announced by the organization. The rankings were based on each team’s score from last year’s NCAA Qualifying Match. The Mountaineers shot a qualifying score of 4707 a year ago.
WVNews
'Summertime Serving the Son' gathers Bridgeport (West Virginia) youth and adults
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — While also learning biblical lessons this July, children and youth gave back to Bridgeport Presbyterian Church ministries and local nonprofit groups during the second-annual Summertime Serving the Son. Christian Education Committee Chair Jacy Woods has been part of the committee for nine years, chair...
WVNews
Canning Exhibit contest to be held
The Lewis County Fair Home Canning Exhibit for this year is sponsored by J&B Farms of Weston. What better way to show off your hard work in filling those jars than to show them off at the Lewis County Fair? This is open to everyone, and there will be 10 categories to enter. Bring exhibits to the 4-H pavilion at the WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. or Thursday, Sept. 22, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Judging will be Sept. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Morgan White to perform at Lewis County Fair
Morgan White has always known that singing would carry her far beyond the Appalachian peaks that she calls home. Born in the Southern coalfields of West Virginia, she is referred to as a modern day “Coal Miner’s Daughter!” Her first album entitled “I’m Gone” produced two No. 1 Singles! The album’s title track “I’m Gone” remained at the top of the charts for twelve weeks straight on Hot Country Radio in the Carolina’s.
WVNews
White is West Virginia United Methodist Man of the Year
JACKSON’S MILL — Paul White, a member of the Reedsville United Methodist Church, has been honored as the 2022 West Virginia United Methodist Man of the Year. The honor was bestowed Sept. 10 during the annual meeting of the West Virginia United Methodist Men at West Virginia University’s Jackson’s Mill. It is the highest honor bestowed by the men’s organization.
WVNews
Mountaineers nearly perfect in 65-7 victory over Towson
After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia’s Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night’s nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
WVNews
First NCWV Girls in Aviation Day to be held Saturday
BRIDGEPORT — Aerospace partners from across the region are coming together to host the first North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center,...
WVNews
Block party scheduled for October 6
Lewis County Communities in Schools coordinators are inviting local businesses to participate in a block party following the Lewis County High School Homecoming parade on October 6. The block party will be held at the Robert L. Bland Middle School Athletic Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Families, students, and the community are invited to attend and learn more about their community.
WVNews
Brent Pry in his first season as Hokies’ head coach
The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is always a big game, but the 2022 edition looms particularly large for a West Virginia program that’s trying to claw its way back to .500. Virginia Tech is in a rebuild under first-year coach Brent Pry, who spent the last eight...
