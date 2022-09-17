Miley (1-1) allowed seven runs (three earned) on seven hits across three innings to take the loss Monday against the Marlins. He walked two and struck out two. The silver lining is that four of the runs he allowed were unearned, but Miley still struggled in this one, allowing two home runs across his three innings of work. This was just the seventh start of the season for the veteran, who missed time with elbow and shoulder injuries. Miley is in line to start again Sunday against the Pirates. The lefty is likely to make one more appearance this year after that, then turn his attention toward what he hopes is better health in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO