Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022
It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes batting practice
Bryant (foot) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has been taking swings and increasing his activity level over the last week, and it was encouraging to see him face live pitching Monday. He hopes he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies prior to the end of the regular season, but it's possible that he requires a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week
Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Returns to action
Newman (undisclosed) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Tuesday against the Yankees. He missed almost a week with an undisclosed issue, but Newman re-enters the fold for a two-game series in New York. The righty-hitting infielder is hitting .207 with zero extra-base hits and one steal in 10 games this month.
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Bows out for Game 1
Betts is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers will play twice Tuesday, but Betts -- who posted just a .600 OPS over his last 11 games -- will not start both contests. Joey Gallo will man right field for the Dodgers in the first game on Tuesday's slate.
Dodgers' Will Smith: Takes seat for twin bill opener
Smith is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. There was a chance Smith would start both games Tuesday had the Dodgers deployed him as the designated hitter in one of them, but with little to play for they will limit their starting catcher to just one start. Austin Barnes will work behind the plate in the first game of the twin bill.
Pirates' Jason Delay: Drives in pair
Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees. Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Riding pine Tuesday
Diaz is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Diaz is hitting .321 with six runs, six RBI, one home run and one steal in 17 games this month. Isaac Paredes is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
Three questions facing Angels as team enters crucial winter after another disheartening season
The Los Angeles Angels were eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, ensuring they'll sit out the postseason for an eighth consecutive fall. The last five of those whiffs have coincided with the Angels employing Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, or the most productive player and the most talented player of their generation. Trout and Ohtani are the only active Most Valuable Player Award recipients to never win a playoff game. The Angels have changed supporting casts and coaches, managers and general managers, and yet no combination heretofore has unlocked the October door.
Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, but he can't actually make a run at Barry Bonds' MLB record of 73... right?
Now that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, he looks pretty likely to set the single-season American League homer record in the coming days. He's just one away from tying Roger Maris' 61 and one more from sole possession of the record. Then, all the predictions and projections and hand-wringing can stop. He'll have done it. That will be that.
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Exits game early
Marsh was removed from Tuesday's game against Toronto with left knee discomfort, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Marsh jumped in the outfield wall during the third inning and suffered the injury as he made an awkward landing, which forced him from the contest during the following frame. The severity of the issue remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Matt Vierling moves over to center field while Dalton Guthrie has come in to play right field.
