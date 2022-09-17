Read full article on original website
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
Rockies' Kris Bryant: Takes batting practice
Bryant (foot) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has been taking swings and increasing his activity level over the last week, and it was encouraging to see him face live pitching Monday. He hopes he'll be able to rejoin the Rockies prior to the end of the regular season, but it's possible that he requires a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
Brewers' Jake Cousins: Back in MLB
The Brewers recalled Cousins from Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Cousins posted a 2.84 ERA and 17:6 K:BB in 11 appearances for Triple-A Nashville after being sent down Aug. 24. Having also pitched to a 4.50 ERA in eight big-league games this season, the righty should see some action out of the bullpen and, maybe in a pinch, some high-leverage work.
Pirates' Jason Delay: Drives in pair
Delay went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Yankees. Delay delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Two frames later, he came around to score after reaching base on a free pass. Delay has served as the Pirates' primary catcher since Aug. 4, though he's hit just .188 with three RBI and 10 runs scored across 85 at-bats since.
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Activated, heads to Triple-A
Hildenberger (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Richmond's 60-day injured list Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. Hildenberger, who had been sidelined all season before making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 5 and another at Single-A San Jose on Sept. 11, finally looks to be healthy again. He'll look to end the injury-plagued campaign on a high note at Triple-A with the hope of earning another minor-league deal with the Giants or another organization heading into 2023.
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, but he can't actually make a run at Barry Bonds' MLB record of 73... right?
Now that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has 60 home runs, he looks pretty likely to set the single-season American League homer record in the coming days. He's just one away from tying Roger Maris' 61 and one more from sole possession of the record. Then, all the predictions and projections and hand-wringing can stop. He'll have done it. That will be that.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Won't rejoin lineup Monday
Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels. Rodriguez remains hopeful to move past his bout with lower-back tightness quickly, but he'll end up missing the final three contests of the Mariners' series in Los Angeles as a result of the injury. Dylan Moore will fill in as the Mariners' starting center fielder Monday in place of Rodriguez, who will now set his sights on a potential return Tuesday in Oakland.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records steal in win
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Twins. Ramirez has logged two steals in his last three games and three in four attempts in September. For the season, he's up to 17 swiped bags in 24 tries. The third baseman recorded his first multi-hit effort in six contests Monday. He's posted a .279/.357/.525 slash line with 28 home runs, 113 RBI and 82 runs scored across 143 games this year.
Padres' Trent Grisham: Losing work to Azocar
Grisham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. The lefty-hitting Grisham is on the bench for the third game in a row and for the second time against a right-handed starting pitcher during that stretch. Dating back to Aug. 20, Grisham is slashing just .109/.226/.239 over a span of 21 games, even while the Padres have limited his exposure to right-handed pitching. He looks to have lost hold of his strong-side platoon role in center field to Jose Azocar, who is making his third straight start.
Braves' Bryce Elder: Called up Monday
Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Elder will return to the big leagues after being sent down Sept. 4, joining Atlanta's bullpen for the stretch run. The right-hander has produced a 3.67 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 34.1 frames in seven appearances including six starts with Atlanta this season. William Woods was sent down to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
